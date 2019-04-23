FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK Returns to Parr Hall for Annual Christmas Show

Popular music night For Those About to Rock is returning to Parr Hall for what has become a Christmas tradition for many music fans.

With two top tribute acts, Livewire AC/DC and Whitesnake UK, co-headlining the 2019 double bill, Friday 20 December promises to be a night to remember.

Livewire AC/DC is a hugely successful and unique six-man tribute to rock music's greatest band, AC/DC, and their live shows - two hours of high voltage rock 'n' roll - are complete with cannons and a wall of Marshall amps.

Both "Bon" and "Brian" are present on the rock 'n' roll train for a night to remember and with the rhythm section locked in, the freedom of the stage and music is given to "Angus Young", who gives an uncanny performance with meticulous attention to detail in appearance, energy and his note for note, heartfelt renditions.

The band aim to put the audience slap bang in the middle of the show with hit after hit, including Back in Black, Rosie and Highway to Hell; there will also be one or two gems thrown in for the aficionados.

Sharing the stage will be Whitesnake UK, playing tribute to the very best of David Coverdale's multi-platinum selling band.

From the early classic Micky Moody and Bernie Marsden line-up to the present day US incarnation, the band faithfully reproduces timeless classics such as Fool for Your Loving, Is This Love and Here I Go Again.

Whitesnake UK concentrate purely on reproducing the classic sound of Whitesnake, without the need for artificial backing tracks, gimmicks or wigs.

For a 100% live experience which leaves audiences shouting for more, Whitesnake UK are sure to deliver.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





