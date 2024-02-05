FOR ENGLAND WITH LOVE Will Embark on UK Tour and Make UK Premiere This Year

Performances will run Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 April at The Southbank Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Feb. 05, 2024

Hofesh Shechter Company has announced the full UK tour dates for From England with Love, the compelling new work from the renowned choreographer performed by his prestigious company, Shechter II.

The production will open to press at the Southbank Centre's, Queen Elizabeth Hall on THURSDAY 18 APRIL before travelling to artsdepot, HOME (Manchester), Exeter Northcott Theatre, Derby Theatre, Blackpool Grand Theatre, DanceEast (Ipswich) and The Riley (Leeds), as well an extensive international tour, including performances at Teatro Municipale Valli (Reggio Emilia, Italy), Theater Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Théâtre de la Ville, Théâtre des Abbesses (Paris), with further performances throughout France, as well as in Spain and Germany.

From England with Love is a paean to the multi-layered complexity that is England. Through Shechter's choreography, the dancers will evoke the paradox at the heart of this open, generous, and soul-searching land, conflicted by its dark history and powerful attachment to deep-rooted traditions. They draw us into their search for identity and self-knowledge as they grapple with this complex system of values.

Playful and poignant, full of pride and paradox, From England with Love is performed like a ‘Dear John' letter, a farewell note to old England and a glimpse into the heart and soul of this beautiful, yet complicated place.

Performed to an original score composed by Shechter, this new piece will bring together the beauty, wit and invention of the best of English classical composers, presented in a clash with raging rock alongside echoes of choral song and electronics in an avant-garde cacophony.

Over 1,200 dancers aged between 18 and 25, auditioned for Shechter II from 34 countries and the final eight were drawn from the most inspiring young talent across the world. They are Holly Brennan (UK), Yun-chi Mai (Taiwan), Eloy Cojal Mestre (Spain), Matthea Lára Pedersen (Iceland), Piers Sanders (UK), Rowan Van Sen (Netherlands) Gaetano Signorelli (Italy) and Toon Theunissen (Belgium). 

Shechter II builds on Hofesh Shechter Company's firm commitment to nurturing the young artists of our future. Few up-and-coming dancers have the chance to create and perform in different spaces to different audiences supported by an experienced creative and technical team.  Shechter II provides a paid programme of professionally aligned research and development which aims to develop young dance artists who deeply understand their practice, who are engaged, curious and who embrace self-reflection. 

From England with Love is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company and co-commissioned by Château Rouge, scène conventionnée – Annemasse, Espace 1789, scène conventionnée danse - Saint-Ouen, Scène nationale de Bourg-en-Bresse, Düsseldorf Festival!, Escales Danse, with production support from Théâtre de la Ville Paris, Fondazione I Teatri Reggio Emilia and a production residency at DanceEast, Ipswich.

From England with Love premiered on 11 February 2021 at Zuiderstrandtheater in The Hague, The Netherlands, and was originally performed by Nederlands Dans Theater 1.

Hofesh Shechter Company gratefully receives support towards the delivery of Shechter II 2024. This includes core funding from John Ellerman Foundation and The Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation and project funding from Jerwood Foundation towards Jerwood 🖤 SII – a new Continued Professional Development offer to the dancers.

Tour Dates

16 March 2024                              Teatro Ludovico Ariosto, Reggio Emilia, Italy  

19 March 2024                              Teatro Comunale di Vicenza, Italy

21 March 2024                              Teatro Amilcare Ponchielli, Cremona, Italy

23 March 2024                              Teatro Grande, Brescia, Italy

17 - 20 April 2024         The Southbank Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall. London, UK 

2 - 4 May 2024                        Château Rouge, Annemasse, France

8 - 9 May 2024                              artsdepot, North Finchley, UK

22 May 2024                   À la Faïencerie – scène conventionnée, Creil, France 

24 May 2024                   Espace Germinal, Fosses , France

26 May 2024                   Le Figuier Blanc, Argenteuil, France

29 May 2024                   Theater Rotterdam, The Netherlands

1 - 2 June 2024                        Scène de nationale Bourg-en-Bresse, France

6 - 8 June 2024                        HOME, Manchester, UK

11-12 June 2024            Exeter Northcott Theatre, UK

18 June 2024                  Théâtre de Cahors, France  

4 - 13 July 2024                             Théâtre de la Ville, Théâtre des Abbesses, Paris, France

19  - 21 July 2024          Grec Festival de Barcelona, Spain

Full autumn tour to be announced includes:

11 September 2024                    Derby Theatre, UK

24 - 25 September 2024           Blackpool Grand Theatre, UK  

23 - 26 October 2024                 DanceEast, Ipswich, UK 

9 November 2024                        The Riley, Leeds, UK 



