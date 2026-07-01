FOOTY FAIRY TALES to Tour the UK This Summer with Yarnbird Arts

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North-West based theatre company Yarnbird Arts has announced a Summer tour of Footy Fairy Tales, a family theatre show for ages 4–11 touring from 11 July to 19 August during a summer of international football and the National Year of Reading. The production asks: what happens when football and fairy tales collide?

The show, created in partnership with Denton West End Community Library and Big Imaginations, will tour across Staffordshire, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Merseyside and Lancashire this Summer.

With live music, super songs and fabulous characters, this engaging storytelling show combines the excitement of the football stadium with the magic of a good story, to prove once and for all that the beautiful game has something for everyone.

Watch a talented striker 'Cindy-Ella' chase the ball and find her spark, help Little Red Riding Hoodie stick to the right path and defeat a terrible troll who says 'No Ball Games Allowed!'

This delightful performance will have football fanatics, non-players and the whole family cheering from the stands. Ticket prices are low, or free in some venues, to ensure that theatre remains accessible for families and local communities.

Co-Director of Yarnbird Arts, Sophia Hatfield (known for her work with New Vic Theatre, Birmingham Rep, M6 and Northern Broadsides), who wrote the text and music, and performs in the show, said:

"I can't wait to take Footy Fairy Tales out on the road this summer. It's the National Year of Reading and we want our audiences to Go All In, feel inspired and enjoy more stories and books about the things they love. The World Cup has already kicked off and we'll be giving some famous fairytales a football makeover to prove that there's a place for absolutely everyone in the world of football. Expect super songs, hilarious characters and spectacular goals in this live theatre show, touring to festivals, libraries and much-loved local spaces."

Tour Dates

Festival of Brilliant – Staffordshire

Sat, Jul. 11, 2026 – 11:15 a.m. & 2:15 p.m.

Live Theatre – Newcastle upon Tyne

Sat, Jul. 18, 2026 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

The Harris – Preston

Tue, Aug. 4, 2026 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Newton le Willows Library – Newton-le-Willows

Thu, Aug. 6, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

St Helens Library – St Helens

Thu, Aug. 6, 2026 – 2 p.m.

Lichfield Library – Lichfield

Mon, Aug. 10, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Tamworth Library – Tamworth

Mon, Aug. 10, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle Library – Newcastle-under-Lyme

Tue, Aug. 11, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Kidsgrove Library – Kidsgrove

Tue, Aug. 11, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

Uttoxeter Library – Uttoxeter

Wed, Aug. 12, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Burton Library – Burton upon Trent

Wed, Aug. 12, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

Rugeley Library – Rugeley

Thu, Aug. 13, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Cannock Library – Cannock

Thu, Aug. 13, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

Tales in the Park – Burslem

Fri, Aug. 14, 2026 – Time TBA

Codsall Library – Codsall

Tue, Aug. 18, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Perton Library – Perton

Tue, Aug. 18, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

Stone Library – Stone

Wed, Aug. 19, 2026 – 10:30 a.m.

Stafford Library – Stafford

Wed, Aug. 19, 2026 – 2:30 p.m.

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