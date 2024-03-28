FAIR SHAKE: A NEW BRITISH MUSICAL to be Presented at The Stage Door Theatre, Covent Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fair Shake: A New British Musical will showcase a workshop performance at The Stage Door Theatre, Covent Garden, for one night only; 11th June 2024. A brand new story with a book by Gaby Coleman and original music and lyrics by John-Michael Mahoney. Gripping dialogue and rich music played by a live band will throw you into this funky, 80s musical that follows one man's journey to escape the elite and save people's lives. But not everyone needs a man to save them and not everyone can be saved.

The show blends contemporary pop with 80s disco and a sprinkling of jazz to transport you back to London, 1983. The fight to get victims of workplace trauma a fair shake is on.

After Damien Chalmers finds out that his father is not the man he thought he was, he flees to London.

He meets Annette and Frances, the named partners of Sutherland Brooks, a small claims advisory firm fighting for women who have been wronged.

They take Damien in and he joins the team. But with a horrible landlord, drugged up housemates and a P.I. hunting him down, he soon finds that life out from under his father's thumb is more complicated than he realised.

This is a brand new book with an original score that pulls you into a story of love, determination, and justice. Limited tickets are available so grab them while you can.

https://www.stagedoortheatre.co.uk/fair-shake-11-june/