Everyman Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Behind Brand-New 2023 Pantomime MOTHER GOOSE

Fun, farce and festive mayhem are guaranteed in Cheltenham this Christmas as Mother Goose, the much-anticipated 2023 Everyman Theatre pantomime, takes to the stage from Friday 24th November 2023 - Sunday 7th January 2024.

Making his return, after receiving an MBE and enjoying a summer of fun at Giffords Circus, Tweedy is egg-static to be taking on the role of Mother Goose, and will tackle his most daring pantomime stunt yet - performing as a dame! Get ready to crack up with laughter as he lays egg-cellent jokes, and performs egg-stravagant tricks for audiences of all ages. This fantastic production is not to be missed!

The first day of Mother Goose rehearsals kicked off in Cheltenham on Monday 6th November, bringing all of the new cast and creatives together for the first time.

Starring alongside Tweedy, and ready to make audiences boo and hiss in the villainous role of Demon Vanity will be Jessica Martin, (Doctor Who, Spitting Image) who has previously starred in over thirty West End musicals. She will be joined by Bree Smith who will be spreading a little magic in the role of the Good Fairy of Gloucestershire. Bree returns to the Everyman Theatre after starring in the touring production of Titanic The Musical earlier this year.

Joining them will be Liam Doyle (Heather, Legally Blonde) as Clarkson, Dominic Treacy (Horrible Histories - Terrible Thames) as Caleb, and Hollie Jane Stephens (Strictly Ballroom, Chicago The Muscical) as Joanne. Completing this multi-talented cast and forming the show's ensemble are Samara Clarke, Bianca Sherratt, Josh Singleton, Jayd'N Tyrone, Jacob Whawell, Jemma White.

The important role of The Goose will be shared between local students from Stagedoor Learning, who are completing a BTEC in Performing Arts.

Mother Goose is written, choreographed and directed by Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston. They have delighted Gloucestershire audiences for the past five years with their hilarious takes on pantomime classics such as Dick Whittington and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Completing the Creative Team for Gloucestershire's biggest pantomime, and bringing us fabulous costumes, stunning sets and a sensational hit list of songs and dance numbers, are Designer Ryan Dawson Laight, Musical Director Alex Bellamy, Sound Designer Ben Harrison, and Lighting Designer Pete Watts.

Throw in a giant Goose, many golden eggs, heaps of mischief and audience participation, and you have the perfect recipe for family-fun over the festive period.

Mark Goucher, CEO of the Everyman Theatre comments, "We are so egg-cited to announce this year's cracking panto cast. Along with returning favourite Tweedy, and writing/directing duo Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston, we also have some brand-new cast members from the West End. There are so many elements of the show for audiences of all ages to enjoy, but we think that a particular highlight will be the comedy pairing of characters Caleb and Clarkson. Who do we think they could be based on?

Tickets for Mother Goose are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 01242572573.