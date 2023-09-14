Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Unveils New Season Brochure

The Everyman Theatre has announced the release of its new brochure, and unveiled a captivating line up of shows that promises to entertain and inspire audiences throughout the upcoming season.

The theatre will be hosting the premiere of the UK tour of The Full Monty this month, starring Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward, and the new brochure shows that there is so much more fun to come.

Full of West End transfers, family favourites and famous guests, the 2023/2024 season will be one to remember, with a diverse array of performances to cater to all tastes.

Highlights include:

Calendar Girls the Musical

The season kicks off with a new production of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's Calendar Girls the Musical, which lands in Cheltenham as the second venue of its UK tour. This heartwarming story follows a group of Yorkshire Women's Institute members as they create a nude calendar to raise money for charity, after the loss of a loved one.

The show features a stellar cast of music and TV stars, including Tanya Franks (EastEnders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans) and Lyn Paul (The New Seekers), and continues to raise money for Blood Cancer UK with every performance.

Calendar Girls the Musical takes place 26th - 30th September, with tickets available here: Click Here

Madagascar The Musical

Now that the new school term has started, attentions have turned to the October half-term holidays, and ways to keep the family busy.

Based on the hit Dreamworks animated film, Madagascar The Musical follows the adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo as they escape from Central Park Zoo and journey to the zany world of King Julien's Madagascar. This family-friendly production features an upbeat score, and TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Karim Zeroual will play the enigmatic and iconic role of King Julien.

Madagascar The Musical takes to the stage from Tuesday 31st October - Saturday 4th November and tickets are available at Click Here

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Perhaps one of the most exciting announcements from the brochure is the Everyman Theatre's very own production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, one of Shakespeare's timeless classics.

This enchanting journey will transport you to the mystical realms of Athens where chaos meets comedy, especially with Tweedy the Clown, who will be bringing his slapstick expertise to the show, making it a spellbinding experience for all ages. The show is directed by Paul Milton, who previously directed Tweedy's dramatic debut in Waiting for Godot. At the Everyman Theatre. Even better, Cheltenham audiences will be the first to see this show, before it embarks on a national tour.

A Midsummer Night's Dream takes place Thursday 21st - Saturday 30th March 2024. Tickets on sale now: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263913®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everymantheatre.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/shows/a-midsummer-night-s-dream/

Sister Act

Cheltenham is in for a treat this October when Sister Act, the Broadway and West End smash hit musical, graces the stage. This brand new production features a stellar cast including TV and stage legend Lesley Joseph, Hairspray star Lizzie Bea, and West End star Landi Oshinowo.

Delve into disco diva Deloris' unexpected journey from witnessing a murder to hiding out in a convent, where she helps the struggling choir to find their voices. With original music by Alan Menken and songs inspired by Motown, soul, and disco, Sister Act promises to be a joyous and uplifting experience.

Sister Act takes place 16th - 28th October. Tickets are available here: Click Here

David Suchet: Poirot and More - A Retrospective

This January don't miss the rare opportunity to witness the legendary David Suchet, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Agatha Christie's Poirot.

This show offers an intimate look into Suchet's illustrious career, shedding new light on some of his most beloved performances. With over five decades of acting experience, Suchet's ability to embody characters sets him apart in the world of entertainment.

Join David Suchet for Poirot and More - A Retrospective from 18th - 20th January 2024. Please note that an extra performance has been added due to high demand. Tickets available at Click Here

Murder In The Dark

March is about to get to spooky when Murder In The Dark, a gripping new ghost story, comes to town. Are you brave enough?

On New Year's Eve, a car crash forces troubled singer Danny Sierra and his family to an isolated rural cottage where unexplained events escalate into darkness. Starring TV favourite Tom Chambers (Holby City, and Strictly Come Dancing champion) and Susie Blake (Coronation Street), Murder in The Dark promises an evening of suspense.

Murder In The Dark takes place 5th - 9th October. Tickets available here: Click Here

The World According to Kaleb - Kaleb Goes on Tour

Banish the January blues with a hilarious ride with Kaleb Cooper, celebrity farmer and star of Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm. Known for his amusing take on farming, life, and everything in between, Kaleb is stepping onto the stage for his first ever theatre tour, which starts in Cheltenham.

Kaleb will also shed light on the challenges faced by British farmers, and how we can support them.

Don't miss The World According to Kaleb from 25th - 27th January 2024. Please note that extra performance has been added due to phenomenal demand. Click Here

Noises Off

Prepare for non-stop laughter as Noises Off, one of Britain's greatest comedies, hits the Everyman Theatre next February. This riotous play within a play, directed by Michael Frayn, follows the hilarious misadventures of a touring theatre company as they fumble their way through a farce called 'Nothing On'. From chaotic rehearsals to disastrous performances, Noises Off offers rollercoaster of comedic moments. With a stellar cast led by Liza Goddard and Paul Bradley, this promises to be a side-splitting show.

Secure your tickets for Noises Off, 13th - 17th February 2024. Tickets available at: Click Here

Mother Goose

The Everyman Theatre's season of world-class entertainment would not be complete without their annual Christmas pantomime.

Join Gloucestershire's beloved clown, Tweedy, as he embarks on his most daring adventure yet - playing Mother Goose, alongside an all-new cast of West End stars including Jessica Martin, Bree Smith, Dominic Treacy and more! The Everyman Theatre presents this classic family tale filled with dazzling costumes, stunning sets and incredible music, promising an unforgettable pantomime experience for all ages

Don't miss Tweedy's egg-stravaganza 24th November 2023 - 7th January 2024 Click Here

"We are absolutely thrilled to reveal our upcoming season's brochure, particularly as we take on two of our own productions. Mother Goose promises to be another fantastic festive extravaganza full of laughs that pantomime fans across Gloucestershire have come to know and love. In addition to this, our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring Tweedy, is sure to bring a classic Shakespeare play to a whole new audience" said David Allen, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Everyman Theatre.