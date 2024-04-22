Emergence to Present 2024 Triple Bill at Dukes, Lancaster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emergence, the touring dance company of Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford will present three adrenaline-fuelled dance works for this year’s programme performed by a new company of extraordinary dancers comes to the Dukes, Lancaster on Thursday 2nd May.



Israeli choreographer Noa Zuk presents ‘The Ladder’, with new music by Ohad Fishof. Noa's new dance work explores a slick and stylised movement language that is expressive, extremely rhythmical and driven by gaga technique.



Miguel Altunaga’s ‘Dogma’ captures the raw physicality of the dancers brought to life on stage through their virtuosity and strength as performers featuring new music by Sabio Janiak.



Artistic Director, Joss Arnott completes the bill with ‘SURGE’, a returning work from last year’s programme celebrating Arnott’s trademark, exhilarating movement language reimagined with this year’s company dancers. A dramatic, fierce, and totally rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza, be prepared to witness an exquisite interplay between movement and music all of which is accompanied by electrifying, percussive music by composer James Keane.



“The new Emergence triple bill for 2024 is a thrilling and ambitious programme, highlighting the quality of dancers emerging onto the global dance scene with work from internationally acclaimed choreographers. Audiences can expect an exhilarating dance programme performed by an extremely talented cast of dancers, featuring original new music and stunning lighting designs. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!”

Artistic Director, Joss Arnott

