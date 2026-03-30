Dua Lipa Serving as Curator of 2026 London Literature Festival

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy and Brit award-winning global superstar and founder of the Service95 Book Club, Dua Lipa, will serve as curator of its 2026 London Literature Festival, taking place from Wednesday, October 21, to Sunday, November 1.

Dua will curate a series of events during the opening weekend (Saturday, October 24 & Sunday, October 25), as well as events throughout the festival, with her Service95 Book Club.

Presented as part of the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary year, and taking place during the National Year of Reading, this year marks the nineteenth edition of the London Literature Festival, the longest-running literature and spoken word festival in the capital.

In 2023, Dua launched the Service95 Book Club, part of her global culture platform Service95. Each month, she selects a book she loves and sits down with the author for the book club's accompanying podcast. As a passionate advocate for reading, she also speaks up for marginalized readers who face barriers to books, including those affected by book bans or incarceration.

Commenting on her curatorship, Dua Lipa said: “Reading has anchored me through every chapter of my life - from being the new kid at school in a new country to finding quiet refuge on tour. Curating the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival is a dream come true. I’m thrilled to indulge one of my greatest obsessions: books and the brilliant minds behind them. I can’t wait to dive into the imaginations of some of my favourite authors in one of London’s most iconic cultural spaces.”

Dua’s curatorship of the London Literature Festival will be in partnership with the Service95 Book Club, and will include events that feature a mix of Dua’s favorite writers – both established and emerging, along with an array of free programming.

Dua Lipa’s London Literature Festival is a highlight of the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary program. The program includes You Are Here – a spectacular takeover of the site created, directed and designed by Danny Boyle, Paulette Randall, Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl (May 3), Harry Styles’ Meltdown (June 11-21), Goalhanger: The Rest Is Fest (September 4-6) and Anish Kapoor returning to the Hayward Gallery (June 16 - October 18).

The onsite activity is joined by a national program of art, literature, and music, aiming to reach 1 million people in over 40 towns and cities across all four nations of the UK.

Dua Lipa’s London Literature Festival takes place from Wednesday, October 21 - Sunday, November 1. Full line-up and dates for ticket releases will be announced in Summer 2026.

London Literature Festival is the longest-running literature festival in the city that celebrates prestigious authors alongside rising literary stars and cultural icons. The festival was previously curated by Self-Esteem in 2025, and headliners in prior years include Ai Weiwei, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Margaret Atwood, Philip Pullman, Tom Hanks and Yulia Navalnaya.

For more information about the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary celebrations, visit the 75th Anniversary page here.

Photo Credit: Madison Phipps