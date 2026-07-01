Deaf Theatre Makers Series Will Return To Deafinitely Theatre

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Deafinitely Theatre has announced the return of the Deaf Theatre Makers series with a brand-new placement scheme designed to support deaf adults interested in careers within the industry. The scheme, which will take place from the autumn, will see paid placements hosted in partnership with London and regional theatre organisations. Placement will offer participants the opportunity to gain invaluable hands-on experience across a range of departments, which include creative development, producing, technical theatre, stage management, marketing and front of house.

Following the success of its initial launch last year, which offered workshops and industry taster sessions in collaboration with mainstream theatre organisations, the new scheme marks the next stage of development for the Deaf Theatre Makers series.

Successful participants will be offered five days of paid placements within one of the partnering venues, which includes Birmingham Rep, Exeter Northcott, Sheffield Theatres, Riverside Studios and the Royal Ballet and Opera.

With this scheme, Deafinitely Theatre aims to bridge the gap in the industry to create accessible opportunities for those eager to learn more about the theatre sector. As well as helping participants hone their skills, create industry connections and expose them to a career within theatre.

Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield said “I'm thrilled to announce the return of Deaf Theatre Makers with our new paid placement programme for deaf creatives this year. Building on the success of last year's offer, we have expanded the programme across our brilliant partner venues. By connecting deaf talent with major cultural organisations across the UK, we hope to strengthen relationships, challenge barriers and support a more representative theatre sector. Our vision is a theatre industry where deaf people can thrive at every level, and this programme is an important step towards making that a reality.”

Applications are now open for those looking at a career in theatre. You can apply via https://www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk/deaf-theatre-makers-2026

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