Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work

Déda has announced its Spring/Summer season of work that includes Cabaret, Circus, Jazz, Dance and Fairy Tales like you have never seen them before!

One of the leading dance organisations in the East Midlands, Déda is a centre for Dance, Movement and Creativity, based in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter in Derby - connecting with audiences and participants both locally, nationally and internationally. Each year it attracts 54,000 visitors to its building.

The season kicks off this January with BROKEN INSTRUMENTS, a story of survival, made possible through the power of music. Featuring live music, storytelling, and original songs, we hear the recollections of musician luthier, and Holocaust survivor Ari Vander.

In February, Déda welcomes ZOO INDIGO's DON'T LEAVE ME THIS WAY, a humorous and provocative performance that sees a search for European identity, and belonging, on the shores of a Brexit-ridden Britain here in Derby, straight from their performance at London's VAULT FESTIVAL.

Combining upbeat music with thought provoking comedy and stories, WE ARE WHAT WE OVERCOME is one man's journey to good mental health via a very bad idea. Derby artist, Matt McGuinness delivers personal, difficult, and eclectic stories interjected with original songs performed by a live band. The show moves fluidly through a mix of heartfelt stories, self-deprecating humour and original songs.

The following week sees the arrival of the JULIAN SIEGEL JAZZ ORCHESTRA a fabulous 20-piece band featuring leading musicians from the UK and European jazz scenes. In 2017 Derby Jazz commissioned Julian, an award-winning saxophonist to write "Tales from the Jacquard" the suite draws inspiration from the Nottingham lace industry and the Jacquard cards, which controlled the lace knitting machines.

Following sell-out shows at Derby Festé 2022, HUBBUB, Déda's artists in residency, are delighted to be bringing their show THE DRUM to their home stage. As one of the Midland's leading companies for accessible art, HUBBUB's integrated ensemble of learning disabled and non disabled performers create original and innovative theatre. THE DRUM is a story of a boy whose heart's desire is to have a drum and the adventure he goes on to find one. Guided by Agents of Kindness, he meets characters in need and finds ways to share, connect and support others... will his own dream come true?

Déda is delighted to be welcoming RECKLESS SLEEPERS, a leading international performance company, and their show IT'S HOT, IT'S NOT, a show that celebrates the UK's obsession with weather. This surreal, funny and carefully crafted physical performance explores the weather in all its forms. It takes delight in discovering the world anew and how we experience it differently, wherever we are.

As we move into March, Déda will be hosting the INTERFACE 23 event, which promises to deliver an evening of inspirational performances by young people, who will demonstrate their energy, creativity and skill on Déda's professional stage. Interface 23 is a Stage 2 U.Dance Platform, framed within a national programme ran by One Dance UK, enabling young people in England to take part in an annual dance performance. There will also be guest performances from TRINITY WARRIORS, one of the East Midlands leading street dance companies, with national and international recognition.

In April, young ones and adults alike will be delighted and enthralled by WRONGSEMBLE'S THE NOT SO GRIMM TWINS. Meet world-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm, as they tumble from their magical wagon brim-full of stories collected from every inch of the world

- from Rapunzel to Red Riding Hood. Performed by three actor-musicians, featuring live music and puppetry.

Later in the month, hailed by The Stage as one of 'The Best Shows of 2022", SHEWOLVES, by Sarah Middleton, comes to Derby. An uplifting coming- of- age comedy for teenagers and anyone who has ever been a teen. Armed with a backpack full of Poptarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, Priya and Lou embark on a covert expedition into the wild.

But when the wilderness closes in around them, can they overcome their differences to make their voices heard?

In May, the company is looking forward to welcoming Déda- supported artist Shelley Eva Haden, and her gritty dance theatre show, DROWNTOWN. With autobiographical testimonials and text, this timely performance amplifies the voices of the vulnerable and unheard. With tenderness and honesty, DROWNTOWN holds up a mirror to a society at tipping point.

As we head towards the summer months, Déda is delighted to be welcoming Sadiq Ali's, THE CHOSEN HARAM to its stage. It tells the story of two gay men and the highs and lows of their relationship after a chance meeting through a dating app. Expect a heady mix of love, drugs and Islam. This unique take on circus, performed on two Chinese Poles, is emotionally candid with moments of humour and joy.

Manya Beneson, Creative Producer of Déda, said: "We are very excited to share our Spring and Summer programme, which has a selection of the best of international theatre, dance and live music. There is something for everyone, with shows that will provoke and stimulate, and others that make people laugh out loud and be surprised. We are not only sharing work inside our theatre, however, but also out on our street. Our new Altered Streets programme will transform the Déda's Chapel Street into a performance playground with Big Book Bonanza, in association with Derby Book Festival, as well as our Déda Dance Party which forms part of our celebration for 25 years in our current building."

Not only does Déda have a vibrant season of work in 2023, it also has a vast array of classes, residencies and exhibitions on offer. Including-

FORMAT International Photography Festival in March, transforming the city of Derby into a vibrant showcase of the very best photography and lens-based media that represent 'What Photography Can Be'. FORMAT23 will feature an exhibition of Dancing Through Time: Ballroom to Boogaloo at Déda.

DÉDA DANCE PARTY in July, join Déda as we spill out onto the streets and celebrate all things dance with a huge dance party. Whether you are new to dance or a current class member this day is for you, with a host of workshops and performances for children, adults, and families.

DÉDA ON DEMAND- take a class from the comfort of your living room and chose from-

Bhangra and Gidha by Anisha Johal with music by Arwin Johal

Yoga and Contemporary Dance (Flowga) by Matilda Rowland

Hula Hoop by Rochene Johnstone

Dance and Movement Improvisation by Claire Pring

Physical Theatre and Clowning by Lauren Nicole Whitter

Déda is also proud to offer a programme of Artistic Development opportunities. Déda's Associate Artists develop a close relationship with the company and are offered a tailored partnership, supporting the development of their creative practice, through providing rehearsal spaces and building resources, giving artistic support, and opportunities to make and share work in a variety of settings. Déda is proud to champion dynamic and diverse talent from artists at all stages of their careers through this scheme. This season's residencies are:

Bexstar Entertainment Productions is an adult focused, performing arts company within Derby. BEP produces performances at a professional standard and will be creating bespoke entertainments throughout their time here at Déda.

The internationally known dance crew the Trinity Warriors will be bringing the "flava to Déda" in a brand-new residency starting in January 2023, you'll also be able to come and see them flip, spin and do some crazy tricks at our Interface event and many others throughout their time at Déda.

Clare Limb, Head of Dance, Development and Learning at Déda, said, "We have a great array of dance and movement classes for everyone, ranging from our academy classes for children and young people to classes for family groups & a selection of styles, experiences and social dancing for over 18s."

