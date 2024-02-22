David Morrissey, Mathew Horne, Claudie Blakely and Elliot Barnes-Worrell Will Lead THE LOVER / THE COLLECTION at Theatre Royal Bath

Full casting has been announced for the The Lover / The Collection, a double bill of two works from one of the most influential British dramatists of the last century, Harold Pinter. The plays which go into rehearsal this week, will run at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from 22 March to 20 April 2024.

As previously announced, David Morrissey (40-year screen and stage career has established his position as one of the leading figures of British acting thanks to roles on both sides of the Atlantic, including the original UK series of State of Play, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and his recent role as the star of the Sky/Amazon Prime series, Britannia) will lead the cast. He will be joined by Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey and The Nan Movie, with stage credits including Noises Off at the Haymarket Theatre and The Homecoming at Theatre Royal Bath), Claudie Blakley (Lark Rise to Candleford and recently Father Brown with recent stage credits including Consent at Harold Pinter Theatre and Stories at The National Theatre), and Elliot Barnes-Worrell (The Killing Kind for Paramount+ and Small Island at National Theatre).

These two plays showcase Pinter’s unique and darkly comic perception of love, marriage and relationships. The Lover is a quirky, tense and intriguing glimpse at the private intricacies of modern marriage; The Collection, a comic play of suspense and sexual jealousy between two couples, sparked by an anonymous phonecall in the dead of night…

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of the UK’s most accomplished directors, his recent productions in Bath and for the West End include Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops To Conquer and Hay Fever.

Peter McKintosh is the Set and Costume Desinger, Paul Pyant is the Lighting Designer, Gregory Clarke in the Sound Designer, Ed Lewis is the Composer, Ginny Shiller CDG is the Casting Director and George Jibson is the Associate Director.