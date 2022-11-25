Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge Introduces New Menu Items
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge is introducing new, locally sourced menu items in the run up to the festive season.
The popular Hippo Lounge café in the Hippodrome's foyer focuses on drinks and light snacks throughout the day currently offering a selection of sandwiches, cakes, toasties, paninis and hot and cold drinks.
New items on the menu include sausage rolls - with a vegan option, steak pie and mini quiches all served with either a salad or crisps option. Festive mince pies are also now on offer - the perfect accompaniment to a steaming hot chocolate or a milky latte.
The Hippo Lounge also offers a wide choice of gluten free options - a huge hit with regulars.
The new menu items will be supplied by Bank Top Bakery in Darlington who currently stock the Hippodrome with their tasty selection of scones.
Bank Top Bakery said "We are delighted to supply additional goods to Darlington Hippodrome to widen their menu options. It's always great to team up with fabulous local businesses and we are proud to work with the Hippodrome team to offer a top quality menu choice."
The Hippo Lounge is open from 10am Monday to Saturday with hot food served until 6pm. The ideal location to enjoy a catch-up with friends in the delightful surroundings of the theatre.
For more information on the Hippo Lounge or to book tickets for any of the shows at Darlington Hippodrome visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405
