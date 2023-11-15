DaDa Present A Dazzling Cabaret Showcase As Part Of Its Winter Programme

Liverpool based arts organisation DaDa return this month with a staple of their programme, the popular Cabaret night adding warmth and joy to the cold winter nights.

The Unity Theatre on Hope Place will play host to the entertaining evening for one night only on Friday 24 November at 7.30pm, tickets are on sale now priced at just £5 each.

The night promises to be an explosion of emotions and ideas - fun, uplifting, challenging, extravagant, silly, and politically charged all rolled into one dazzling evening of performance.

DaDa Cabaret showcases deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent acts including poetry from Joan Cooper Snark, Shaun Fallows and David Bateman, comedy from Lizzy Lenco and Eden MW, song from Miss Sunny Sarah and Rhiannon & Mil and drag from Filla Crack, they will all light up a dark November night with sparkling cabaret performances hosted by the sensational Diva Hollywood and with Dora Belle delivering BSL.

The remainder of the Winter programme, running in November and December will present a Liverpool premiere of the play Toilet Diaries at the Unity on Thursday 23 November, along with their annual Edward Rushton Social Justice Lecture with Artist Ashokkumar D Mistry, presented on international day or disability at the Museum of Liverpool, on Sunday 3 December.

Rachel Rogers and Ngozi Ugochukwu for DaDa said: “Our regular DaDa Cabaret is a night we really look forward to, it's a staple we are welcoming back into our annual calendar and it's fantastic to work again with some of our regular artists as well as continually welcoming and introducing new performers to our programme and audiences.

“We have a really fantastic night of poetry, song, comedy and drag performance this year and we know that our audiences are going to enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.”