DaDa Present A Dazzling Cabaret Showcase As Part Of Its Winter Programme

Unity Theatre play host to a captivating evening of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath

DaDa Present A Dazzling Cabaret Showcase As Part Of Its Winter Programme

DaDa Present A Dazzling Cabaret Showcase As Part Of Its Winter Programme

Liverpool based arts organisation DaDa return this month with a staple of their programme, the popular Cabaret night adding warmth and joy to the cold winter nights.

The Unity Theatre on Hope Place will play host to the entertaining evening for one night only on Friday 24 November at 7.30pm, tickets are on sale now priced at just £5 each.

The night promises to be an explosion of emotions and ideas - fun, uplifting, challenging, extravagant, silly, and politically charged all rolled into one dazzling evening of performance. 

DaDa Cabaret showcases deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent acts including poetry from Joan Cooper Snark, Shaun Fallows and David Bateman, comedy from Lizzy Lenco and Eden MW, song from Miss Sunny Sarah and Rhiannon & Mil and drag from Filla Crack, they will all light up a dark November night with sparkling cabaret performances hosted by the sensational Diva Hollywood and with Dora Belle delivering BSL.

The remainder of the Winter programme, running in November and December will present a Liverpool premiere of the play Toilet Diaries at the Unity on Thursday 23 November, along with their annual Edward Rushton Social Justice Lecture with Artist Ashokkumar D Mistry, presented on international day or disability at the Museum of Liverpool, on Sunday 3 December.

Rachel Rogers and Ngozi Ugochukwu for DaDa said: “Our regular DaDa Cabaret is a night we really look forward to, it's a staple we are welcoming back into our annual calendar and it's fantastic to work again with some of our regular artists as well as continually welcoming and introducing new performers to our programme and audiences.

“We have a really fantastic night of poetry, song, comedy and drag performance this year and we know that our audiences are going to enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.”




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Catch NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
Catch NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre This Holiday Season

NEWSREVUE, the Guinness World Record-breaking, longest-running live comedy show at Canal Café Theatre, continues to delight audiences with a cast change every 6 weeks. This current affairs parody song and sketch show is a rite of passage for all comedy newcomers.

2
Lady Nade Performs As Part Of Bristol Beacons Housewarming Photo
Lady Nade Performs As Part Of Bristol Beacon's 'Housewarming'

Following performances at the Long Road Fest this summer, joining The Waterboys on stage at The Bath Forum, and supporting the likes of Grammy Award nominated Allison Russell and the Lighthouse Family's Tunde Baiyewu, the award-winning Bristolian folk and Americana songwriter, Lady Nade, will be performing at The Lantern on Saturday 2nd December as part of The Housewarming event celebrating Bristol Beacon's reopening.

3
Sheffield Theatres Reveal New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2024 Photo
Sheffield Theatres Reveal New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2024

Sheffield Theatres announced the ten artists, including writers, producers and directors, who will be supported for the next year as members of The Bank Cohort for 2024. The Bank is a dedicated hub for talent development; this is the fourth cohort to be supported by Sheffield Theatres.

4
DOCUMENT Bristol Reveals Early 2024 Event Line Ups Photo
DOCUMENT Bristol Reveals Early 2024 Event Line Ups

From the team behind legendary Bristol venues Motion and The Marble Factory, DOCUMENT is the new 3,000 capacity multipurpose events space in their heart of city. A music venue, food market, bar, gallery, gym and workspace rolled into one, the former industrial warehouse is set to welcome some of the UK's biggest names in music for a string of dates in early 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Zoetrope in UK Regional Zoetrope
National Dance Company Wales (12/13-12/16)
The Enfield Haunting in UK Regional The Enfield Haunting
Richmond Theatre (11/21-11/25)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You