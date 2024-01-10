DIVERSITY Will Embark on SUPERNOVA UK Tour

Diversity’s Supernova tour is their biggest ever tour yet with over 120,000 tickets already sold across 90+ dates across 40 towns and cities.
POPULAR
Britain’s most-successful dance group, Diversity will soon get back on the road to start the 2024 leg of their Supernova tour.
Diversity’s Supernova tour is their biggest ever tour yet with over 120,000 tickets already sold across 90+ dates across 40 towns and cities. The tour also includes nine shows in their hometown of Southend at the Cliffs Pavilion. Remaining tickets are on sale now via Click Here
Diversity have also confirmed that they will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Right now, millions of people across the country are facing a cost-of-living crisis as food and energy prices soar and families are feeling the biggest squeeze on incomes in a generation. Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. For more information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/.
Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances. Alongside their Supernova tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity last year launched Diversity Studios in their native Essex, offering in person and live streamed dance classes.
Last year, Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his services to dance. Alongside choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has been committed to educating people on dance, becoming a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, and offering his expertise as a host and creative in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society Award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Ashley also had the honour of becoming a co-presenter at the Pride of Britain Awards, working alongside Carol Vorderman.
Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows, including two series of BBC 1’s Primetime and BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer and recently was runner up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa. Jordan along with Perri Kiely are also part of breakfast radio royalty, presenting Kiss Breakfast every weekday.
Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate, grow, and achieve. Collectively Diversity recently won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine.
Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour in 2022 combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.
Mon 29 Jan Northampton Derngate
Tue 30 Jan Northampton Derngate
Wed 31 Jan Northampton Derngate
Sat 03 Feb Blackpool Opera House - MATINEE + EVENING
Tue 06 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall
Wed 07 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall
Fri 09 Feb London Palladium
Sat 10 Feb London Palladium - MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 11 Feb Portsmouth Guildhall
Fri 14 Feb Gateshead Sage
Thu 15 Feb Gateshead Sage
Fri 16 Feb Stockton Globe
Sat 17 Feb Sheffield City Hall - MATINEE + EVENING
Tue 20 Feb Leicester De Montfort Hall
Wed 21 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Thu 22 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Sat 24 Feb Belfast Waterfront -MATINEE
Sun 25 Feb Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre -MATINEE + EVENING
Thu 27 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Wed 28 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Thu 29 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Fri 01 Mar Bristol Hippodrome
Sat 02 Mar Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE + EVENING
Mon 04 Mar Portsmouth Guildhall
Thu 07 Mar York Grand Opera House
Fri 08 Mar York Grand Opera House
Sat 09 Mar Harrogate Convention Centre - MATINEE
Tue 12 Mar Peterborough New Theatre
Wed 13 Mar Peterborough New Theatre
Fri 15 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
Sat 16 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre - MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 17 Mar Brighton Centre - MATINEE + EVENING
Wed 20 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Thu 21 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Fri 22 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sat 23 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 24 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE
Tue 26 Mar Ipswich Regent
Wed 27 Mar Ipswich Regent
Fri 29 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sat 30 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 31 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion – MATINEE + EVENING
Tue 02 Apr Guildford G Live
Wed 03 Apr Guildford G Live
Thu 04 Apr Guildford G Live
Sat 06 Apr Wolverhampton Civic Hall – MATINEE
Sun 07 Apr Hull Bonus Arena – MATINEE
Mon 08 Apr Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tue 09 Apr Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thu 11 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Fri 12 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Sat 13 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Videos
|The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
|Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
|In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
|Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
|The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
|Oh What a Lovely War
Garrick Theatre (2/20-2/21)
|The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
|Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You