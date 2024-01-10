DIVERSITY Will Embark on SUPERNOVA UK Tour

Britain’s most-successful dance group, Diversity will soon get back on the road to start the 2024 leg of their Supernova tour.

Diversity’s Supernova tour is their biggest ever tour yet with over 120,000 tickets already sold across 90+ dates across 40 towns and cities. The tour also includes nine shows in their hometown of Southend at the Cliffs Pavilion. Remaining tickets are on sale now via Click Here

Diversity have also confirmed that they will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Right now, millions of people across the country are facing a cost-of-living crisis as food and energy prices soar and families are feeling the biggest squeeze on incomes in a generation. Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. For more information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/.

ABOUT DIVERSITY

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances. Alongside their Supernova tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity last year launched Diversity Studios in their native Essex, offering in person and live streamed dance classes.

Last year, Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his services to dance. Alongside choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has been committed to educating people on dance, becoming a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, and offering his expertise as a host and creative in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society Award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Ashley also had the honour of becoming a co-presenter at the Pride of Britain Awards, working alongside Carol Vorderman.

Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows, including two series of BBC 1’s Primetime and BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer and recently was runner up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa. Jordan along with Perri Kiely are also part of breakfast radio royalty, presenting Kiss Breakfast every weekday.

Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate, grow, and achieve. Collectively Diversity recently won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine.

Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour in 2022 combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.

Tour Dates

Mon 29 Jan Northampton Derngate

Tue 30 Jan Northampton Derngate

Wed 31 Jan Northampton Derngate

Sat 03 Feb Blackpool Opera House - MATINEE + EVENING

Tue 06 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall

Wed 07 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall

Fri 09 Feb London Palladium

Sat 10 Feb London Palladium - MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 11 Feb Portsmouth Guildhall

Fri 14 Feb Gateshead Sage

Thu 15 Feb Gateshead Sage

Fri 16 Feb Stockton Globe

Sat 17 Feb Sheffield City Hall - MATINEE + EVENING

Tue 20 Feb Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 21 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Thu 22 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Sat 24 Feb Belfast Waterfront -MATINEE

Sun 25 Feb Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre -MATINEE + EVENING

Thu 27 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Wed 28 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Thu 29 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Fri 01 Mar Bristol Hippodrome

Sat 02 Mar Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE + EVENING

Mon 04 Mar Portsmouth Guildhall

Thu 07 Mar York Grand Opera House

Fri 08 Mar York Grand Opera House

Sat 09 Mar Harrogate Convention Centre - MATINEE

Tue 12 Mar Peterborough New Theatre

Wed 13 Mar Peterborough New Theatre

Fri 15 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Sat 16 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre - MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 17 Mar Brighton Centre - MATINEE + EVENING

Wed 20 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Thu 21 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Fri 22 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 23 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 24 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE

Tue 26 Mar Ipswich Regent

Wed 27 Mar Ipswich Regent

Fri 29 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 30 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion - MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 31 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion – MATINEE + EVENING

Tue 02 Apr Guildford G Live

Wed 03 Apr Guildford G Live

Thu 04 Apr Guildford G Live

Sat 06 Apr Wolverhampton Civic Hall – MATINEE

Sun 07 Apr Hull Bonus Arena – MATINEE

Mon 08 Apr Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tue 09 Apr Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 11 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Fri 12 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Sat 13 Apr Eastbourne Congress Theatre