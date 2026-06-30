NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

The Victoria Wood sitcom dinnerladies will return more than a quarter of a century after it was first screened on BBC One. A brand-new stage adaptation will take the stage for 2027 in the first piece of Victoria's work to be commissioned by the Estate. Adapted by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and directed by double Olivier-award winner Sean Foley.

dinnerladies will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 2 March until Saturday 6 March 2027. Tickets will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday 30 June at 11am and on general sale on Wednesday 1 July at 11am.

The new show features a storyline inspired by the beloved original TV sitcom episodes and characters. Premiering at the Manchester Opera House in January, the production will then tour major theatres across the UK until August and star Les Dennis (Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as maintenance man Stan.

Originally created, written and starring comedy legend Victoria Wood, dinnerladies ran for two acclaimed series and 16 episodes between 1998 and 2000, winning widespread critical plaudits and a devoted audience for its warmth, wit and brilliantly observed characters. Winning a British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy in 2000, the sitcom was set in the canteen of fictional Manchester factory HWD Components, and followed the lives, friendships and workplace dramas of the staff and regulars who gathered there every day.

Now, audiences will once again be reunited with the unforgettable world of dinnerladies, and the affectionate portrayal of everyday working British life. This new adaptation will feature all the much-loved characters that made the show a huge British classic with a lasting place in comedy history, including Bren, Tony, Dolly, Anita, Jean, Twinkle, Philippa and Stan. Whether you're revisiting an old favourite or discovering it for the first time, dinnerladies serves up a hilarious night out packed with heart, nostalgia and plenty of surprises.

The Victoria Wood Estate, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the joy of Victoria Wood's much-loved classic dinnerladies back to the nation after more than 25 years. We hope that this new stage adaptation by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and directed by Sean Foley - featuring a story inspired by the original TV series - will take theatre goers across the UK straight back to the delights of the canteen and characters they grew to love.”

Speaking about joining the production, Les Dennis added: “I'm so thrilled to be on board with this new production of Victoria Wood's dinnerladies. I'm lucky enough to say I knew Victoria - she and I performed on the comedy circuit in the 1970s and were both finalists on New Faces. I was always such a fan of her - both as a person, and as a comedic voice. Being part of this tour and seeing these beloved northern working-class characters brought to the stage is a perfect way to keep her legacy alive. I'm the first cast member to be announced as Stan, and I can't wait to see which fantastic actresses will be bringing these amazing dinnerladies characters to life – they're all such fantastic roles. I think fans of Victoria will be in for a real treat after hearing director Sean Foley's plans for this tour!”

More on Birmingham Hippodrome Recent Articles JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Starring Sam Ryder to Visit Birmingham Hippodrome 6/24/2026

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...