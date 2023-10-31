DICK WHITTINGTON at Godalming Borough Hall Will Offer Pay What You Can Tickets and a 'Relaxed' BSL Performance

Performances run 9 - 31 December 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 1 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

DICK WHITTINGTON at Godalming Borough Hall Will Offer Pay What You Can Tickets and a 'Relaxed' BSL Performance

The festive pantomime favourite Dick Whittington will play Godalming Borough Hall from 9 - 31 December 2023, promising spectacular song and dance, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family.  

The popular Pay What You Can scheme will return, aiming to make the pantomime open and accessible to the local community, and ensuring nobody will miss out on their dose of panto magic due to financial restraints.  

Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna of Wysch Productions said: “We are delighted to bring back our Pay What You Can tickets as well as an extended run of our tradition pantomime. Dick Whittington promises to be a magical, laughter-filled show which is now in its 5th year at The Borough Hall. We have the most wonderful script by Andrew Pollard and an extremely talent cast, including two returning performers. If you know a family that wouldn’t be able to attend a pantomime this year paying full price please tell them to get in touch, our show is for everyone and we will help with their tickets. Get in touch via our website (GodalmingPanto.com), or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101, we’d love to hear from you.”  

The professional cast, with countless stage and screen credits, includes Gina Elward as Tabby Cat, Ben Featherston as Dick Whittington, Elli Hosier as Ensemble member, Liv Koplik as Fairy Bowbells and the return of two Godalming panto favourites - Matthew Peter-Carter as Dame Wilahamena Whittington and Rachel Warrick-Clarke as Alice Fitzwarren. Further casting is to be announced. 

Dick Whittington is co-directed by Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna, choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna, written by Andrew Pollard, cast by Harry Blumenau Casting and produced by Wysch Productions.  

There is a relaxed and BSL signed performance on Saturday 16 December at 6.30pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £18 and can purchased by calling the Box Office. There is disabled access throughout the venue for all performances. 

Book tickets for the magical pantomime adventure Dick Whittington by calling 01483 361101 or by visiting GodalmingPanto.com.  Tickets: £18-£23.50. Concessions: Senior Citizens, under 16’s, unemployed. Children aged 2 and under go free but they must sit on a lap. 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
NIGHT SHIFT Comes to Stanley Arts This Month Photo
NIGHT SHIFT Comes to Stanley Arts This Month

Following last year’s award-winning Perfect Show For Rachel at the Barbican, the acclaimed Croydon- based theatre company Zoo Co return with Night Shift at the Stanley Arts Centre.

2
Gary Murphy Brings GUITAR LEGENDS to New Brighton This Month Photo
Gary Murphy Brings GUITAR LEGENDS to New Brighton This Month

Multi-talented guitarist and songwriter Gary Murphy is taking his acclaimed celebration of some of the world’s greatest guitarists to Wirral audiences this month.

3
Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024 Photo
Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024

That’ll Be The Day icons Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson will be embarking on their first solo tour in 2024 in An Evening with Trevor and Gary.

4
Puncture The Screen Festival Returns For 2023 Photo
Puncture The Screen Festival Returns For 2023

Nottingham-based theatre company Chronic Insanity has announced the return of Puncture the Screen, a data driven arts and performance festival that will be taking place both online and in-person this year. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You