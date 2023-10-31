DICK WHITTINGTON at Godalming Borough Hall Will Offer Pay What You Can Tickets and a 'Relaxed' BSL Performance

The festive pantomime favourite Dick Whittington will play Godalming Borough Hall from 9 - 31 December 2023, promising spectacular song and dance, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family.

The popular Pay What You Can scheme will return, aiming to make the pantomime open and accessible to the local community, and ensuring nobody will miss out on their dose of panto magic due to financial restraints.

Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna of Wysch Productions said: “We are delighted to bring back our Pay What You Can tickets as well as an extended run of our tradition pantomime. Dick Whittington promises to be a magical, laughter-filled show which is now in its 5th year at The Borough Hall. We have the most wonderful script by Andrew Pollard and an extremely talent cast, including two returning performers. If you know a family that wouldn’t be able to attend a pantomime this year paying full price please tell them to get in touch, our show is for everyone and we will help with their tickets. Get in touch via our website (GodalmingPanto.com), or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101, we’d love to hear from you.”

The professional cast, with countless stage and screen credits, includes Gina Elward as Tabby Cat, Ben Featherston as Dick Whittington, Elli Hosier as Ensemble member, Liv Koplik as Fairy Bowbells and the return of two Godalming panto favourites - Matthew Peter-Carter as Dame Wilahamena Whittington and Rachel Warrick-Clarke as Alice Fitzwarren. Further casting is to be announced.

Dick Whittington is co-directed by Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna, choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna, written by Andrew Pollard, cast by Harry Blumenau Casting and produced by Wysch Productions.

There is a relaxed and BSL signed performance on Saturday 16 December at 6.30pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £18 and can purchased by calling the Box Office. There is disabled access throughout the venue for all performances.

Book tickets for the magical pantomime adventure Dick Whittington by calling 01483 361101 or by visiting GodalmingPanto.com. Tickets: £18-£23.50. Concessions: Senior Citizens, under 16’s, unemployed. Children aged 2 and under go free but they must sit on a lap.