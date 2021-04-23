Concert Production of RENT Comes to Curve This Summer

Curve is bringing live performance back to Leicester full force this year with the announcement that Rent: The Concert, the era-defining, Pulitzer and Tony award-winning rock musical will be performed at the theatre this summer Tue 10 to Sat 21 August.

Staged in-the-round in Curve's specially adapted auditorium, this Made at Curve production of Jonathan Larson's award-winning rock musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Sunset Boulevard - at Home, West Side Story, White Christmas).

Inspired by Puccini's classic opera La Bohème, Rent follows a year in the life of eight struggling young artists in New York's Lower East Side as they attempt to navigate a world overshadowed by the HIV/AIDs pandemic, addiction, poverty and homophobia. The musical's fierce and fearless score includes 'La Vie Bohème', 'Rent', 'Take Me or Leave Me' and 'Seasons of Love'.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster commented:

"As we emerge from this pandemic, it feels timely to reflect on the resilience and courage which defined the lives of so many during the 1980s HIV/AIDS pandemic. Jonathan Larson's astonishing Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT represents one of musical theatre's greatest triumphs, defining an entire era through its blazing music and iconic characters. It is simply one of the greats and we are thrilled to present it in a staged concert at Curve, in our epic, in-the-round arena. Celebrating community, the exhilarating joy of music, the power of artists and the sheer life force of young people, we are looking forward to literally raising the roof this summer at Curve."

Curve is set to fully reopen on 1 July, in line with the government roadmap, with performances of Peter James' Looking Good Dead. Last week Curve announced its plans for a socially distanced season to welcome audiences back from May, including Resident Creatives New Work (21 - 22 May), Aakash Odedra's Rising (24 - 25 May), Am Dram: A Musical Comedy (27 - 29 May) and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (7 - 19 June).

As outlined in the roadmap, social distancing is expected to no longer apply during performances of Rent: The Concert at Curve. The theatre will however ensure Covid-safety measures are in place, in-line with government guidance at the time.

Curve has been certified by both UK Theatre as part of its 'See it Safely' initiative and Visit England's 'We're Good to Go' accreditation and audiences will be notified of further Covid-safety measures and protocols in advance of attending a performance. Further information can be found here.

Tickets for Rent: The Concert will go on sale to Curve Friends on Wednesday 28 April, Supporters on Thursday 29 April and Members on Friday 30 April. Tickets will be on general sale from Tuesday 4 May, all at 12 noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.curveonline.co.uk