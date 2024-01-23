Classical Music Initiative in Schools Playground Proms Receives More Arts Council Funding

This third ACE grant enables the project to be rolled out to even more schools later this year in collaboration with other music hubs.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playh Photo 4 Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playhouse

Playground Proms, an initiative from comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics to perform live, interactive educational classical music shows in school playgrounds, will tour schools and local venues across the country in 2024 thanks to a third Arts Council England (ACE) grant. Inspired by the iconic BBC Promenade Concerts, Playground Proms were originally developed in 2021 as a way to perform during COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and began as a collaboration with Cumbria Music Hub, which gives children and young people in the area access to music, supported by Arts Council England The first tour was such a success that a second project was toured in Cumbria and a dedicated charity created to focus on the educational side of Graffiti Classics' work. This third ACE grant enables the project to be rolled out to even more schools later this year in collaboration with other music hubs in Cumbria, East Riding, Lancashire, Norfolk, North Yorkshire, Portsmouth and York, as well as a pilot project in Kent.

Estimated to reach over 50,000 children, the workshops combine Graffiti Classics' renowned virtuosic musicianship with their trademark humour, educating children through hilarious collaborative performances that enable them to explore and develop their own musicality. Though mainly targeted at 5–11-year-olds (Key Stages 1&2), the whole school can attend. An electronic resource pack is available in advance for teachers and students and there are also Continued Professional Development (CPD) sessions should they be needed. Workshops include

-         An introduction to the Dalcroze Method of learning about music through movement, delivered by leading Dalcroze expert Monica Wilkinson in a new addition for 2024.

-         Performances of some of the most iconic classical music including works from BBC's Ten Pieces presented in Graffiti Classics' unique style

-         An introduction to conducting and composition

-         Strands of the current music curriculum including information about various instruments

Following the schools' workshops, there will be pop-up performances in key areas in the regions being visited for the wider community to enjoy.

 

Cathal Ó Dúill from Playground Proms said, “We are so pleased to be able to take Playground Proms to even more school children in 2024 and are very grateful to Arts Council England for their support. We believe classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and the response to both our schools' workshops and performances in the local communities show this. Some children we perform with may have never heard any live classical music before our visit and we believe passionately in the transformative nature of live music in all children's lives. All our audiences really enjoy the music being presented in a new and fresh way and we hope this can go some way to show there is interest from the public and classical music should be invested in. We can't wait to hit the road!''

 

Graffiti Classics were formed in 1997 by Irishman Cathal Ó Dúill whilst street-performing in Covent Garden. He realised that classical music could be made fun for everyone through interaction and comedy and was joined by a group of young graduates from London's top musical conservatoires, including the Guildhall School of Music and the Royal College of Music, who shared the same vision. Having honed their craft on London's streets, Graffiti Classics have developed a world-class virtuosic show that offers a wickedly refreshing alternative to the stuffy elitist perception of classical concerts. The band has a large international following, having performed regularly across the globe at a huge variety of events, with appearances ranging from festivals, cruise-ships and concert halls to prisons, hospitals and schools; from weddings and parties to theatres and corporate events. Playground Proms builds on the educational shows and workshops that Graffiti Classics have presented for many years, blending slapstick humour and brilliant arrangements to make classical music fun.

Performance Dates

18th – 24th March – Norfolk

15th – 17th April – Kent

29th April – 4th May – Lancashire

3rd – 8th June – North Yorkshire

10th – 15th June – York

17th – 22nd June – Cumbria

24th – 29th June – East Riding

1st – 6th July – Portsmouth




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR Photo
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR

Britain's Aakash Odedra Company will return to Australia this August with dance-theatre performance Little Murmur, choreographed by award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra and South Australia's Lewis Major, with musical supervision by celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney.

2
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentines Day Photo
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon, will be holding a special Valentine's Day Deluxe Night on 14 February 2024 at the President Hotel, the show's West End home.  

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of the electrifying new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood, co-produced with Metta Theatre, playing 2 February to 16 March. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WERENT HERE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the UK tour of Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMURAward-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR
Video: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross TheatreVideo: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatre
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's DayDeluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Brighton Dome (3/07-3/08)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Buxton Opera House (2/16-2/16)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Courtyard (2/18-2/18)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Castle Theatre (5/03-5/03)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
The Playhouse (1/24-2/10)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Norwich Playhouse (2/20-2/20)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Dorking Halls (3/26-3/26)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You