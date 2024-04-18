Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Birmingham Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In just one week’s time, Cirque du Soleil’s high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO will arrive at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, with tickets on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.



An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. Loved by children and adults alike, OVO’s return to the UK in 2024 will appeal to audiences of all ages once again, but this time with 3 new acts and characters to excite the crowds.



“We are thrilled to be bringing an updated version of OVO back to the UK for the first time in six years.

In 2018, OVO’s tour of the UK was so successful it became Cirque du Soleil’s most watched show ever in the UK. So, we are delighted to be bringing OVO back to the UK in collaboration with our partner Live Nation.” Duncan Fisher, President - Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.



OVO will perform in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena between 25-28 April.



Guests have the option to elevate their experience with an exclusive post-show Meet & Greet where they can interact with select members of the cast and touring crew and capture the moment with a photo opportunity.

