Cirque du Soleil Returns to the UK With OVO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cirque du Soleil returned to the UK with the star-studded premiere of OVO. Last night, the show opened at the AO Arena in Manchester, where it will perform until Sunday, before continuing to Leeds, Liverpool and Birmingham.



The spectacular premiere was attended by a host of celebrity guests, with names including Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Kym Marsh, Katie Zelem, Jamie Lomas, Jenny Powell, Naomi Broady, Natasha Hamilton, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Carl Fogarty, Stefan Bajcetic and Antony Cotton.



An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. Loved by children and adults alike, OVO’s return to the UK for its 2024 arena run appeals to audiences of all ages one again, but this time with 3 new acts and characters to excite the crowds.



OVO is now performing in Manchester at the AO Arena until 31 March, before opening in Leeds at the First Direct Arena between 4-7 April; in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Area between 11-13 April, and in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena between 25-28 April.



Guests have the option to elevate their experience with an exclusive post-show Meet & Greet where they can interact with select members of the cast and touring crew and capture the moment with a photo opportunity.