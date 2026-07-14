Cherry Liquor to Star in MOTHER GOOSE Panto at Theatre Royal Portsmouth

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Theatre Royal has announced that Portsmouth's own Cherry Liquor will take centre stage as the title character in this year's magical family pantomime, Mother Goose.

Cherry Liquor is one of the UK's best known drag performers and Portsmouth's most famous queen. She has built an impressive career entertaining audiences across the UK and around the world with her acclaimed solo shows. A familiar face on the cabaret circuit, Cherry has also toured internationally.

In 2020, Cherry was crowned Gaydio's Pride Queen of the Year. Television appearances include Big Brother's Bit on the Side, Britain's Got Talent and Comedy Central's The Comedy Bus alongside Suzi Ruffell, Joel Dommett and Iain Stirling. Cherry has also hosted Pride events across the country, sharing the stage with artists including Fleur East, Becky Hill, MNEK and Olly Alexander.

Behind the makeup, Cherry is Portsmouth born performer Darren Purnell-Swan. Starring in this year's Theatre Royal pantomime is the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition making the role of Mother Goose especially meaningful.

Cherry said: I am so excited to be performing as Mother Goose at Theatre Royal Portsmouth. I grew up in Portsmouth and my very first pantomime was at the Kings Theatre. As a child, I used to go to the panto there with my mum, and I remember telling her that one day I would be up on stage wearing one of those ridiculous costumes. To be playing Mother Goose is a real full circle moment. I cannot wait to bring laughter, sparkle, and plenty of festive fun to audiences this Christmas.

Mother Goose continues Portsmouth Theatres' commitment to creating opportunities for local talent through its hugely successful community productions. Following recent successes and ahead of this year's productions of Frozen and We Will Rock You, the festive favourite will once again give local performers the opportunity to share the stage in one of Portsmouth's biggest Christmas productions.

Portsmouth Theatres is thrilled to welcome Cherry to lead this year's Theatre Royal production. Her warmth, quick wit and years of experience entertaining audiences make her the perfect choice to bring Mother Goose to life.

Directed by local pantomime favourites Jack Edwards and Julia Worsley, who have enjoyed successful careers in the West End, on national tours and internationally across theatre, television and film, Mother Goose offers community cast members the chance to learn from experienced theatre professionals while bringing this magical festive production to life.

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