Charles Court Opera Will Perform THE SORCERER This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot on the heels of their critically acclaimed production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, this June, Charles Court Opera return to Wilton’s as part of a national tour, with their brand-new production of one of the first Gilbert and Sullivan operas, The Sorcerer. ‘The masters of Gilbert and Sullivan in small spaces’ bring their trademark style to this rarely performed gem that showcases Gilbert at his topsy-turvy best, with sumptuous music from Sullivan.

Based on Gilbert’s story An Elixir of Love, The Sorcerer, tells the tale of Alexis, a man obsessed with the idea that all should fall in love. He enlists a ‘Family Sorcerer’ of J.W. Wells & Co. in London to administer a love potion to the entire village - via a teapot - and soon mayhem ensues…

This is the first time that Charles Court Opera has produced this magical work. It will be directed by John Savournin, with musical direction by David Eaton and design by Lucy Fowler,

The cast includes Gilbert & Sullivan specialist Richard Suart (Ko-Ko, ENO’s The Mikado) in the lead role of John Wellington Wells. Richard has sung in all the Gilbert & Sullivan operas - except this one - so this completes the set. He will be joined by Ellie Neate (Daughter 1 in Philip Glass’ Akhnaten and Elsie Maynard in The Yeomen of the Guard both for English National Opera) as Aline, Meriel Cunningham (title role in Carmen, Prologue Opera, Pitti-sing in The Mikado and Rosina in The Barber of Seville, Charles Court Opera), as Constance, Matthew Kellett (Robin in Ruddigore, Charles Court Opera/Opera Holland Park, Papageno in The Magic Flute, Charles Court Opera /Iford Arts) as Dr Daly, Matthew Palmer (The Mikado and Iolanthe – Charles Court Opera) as Sir Marmaduke and Robin Bailey (Nanki-poo, The Mikado, Charles Court Opera) as Alexis (selected dates).

John Savourin – artistic director of Charles Court Opera and director of The Sorcerer says, "The Sorcerer is seldom produced professionally, despite it being a firm favourite among G&S societies around the world, and it being one of the most charming, funny and beautifully written of the Savoy operas. We're really excited to bring it to audiences this summer."