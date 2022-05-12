Charles Court Opera Brings PATIENCE to Wilton's Music Hall as Part of UK Tour

Charles Court Opera are well known for presenting witty, exquisite G&S productions, and 'Patience' is no exception. Directed by John Savournin, musically directed by David Eaton (the team behind the smash hit 'The Pirates of Penzance 'at Opera Holland Park) and designed by Simon Bejer (winner of Best Opera at the Offies), audiences can expect first class performances from a terrific young cast, led by Catriona Hewitson in the title role (recently starring in Scottish Opera's 'The Gondoliers'), and a host of beloved CCO regulars, including Matthew Kellett and Catrine Kirkman.

Gilbert's pen was rarely sharper than when he wrote this delicious satire on artistic movements,

hero-worship and meaningless fads. 'Patience' brims with biting humour, over the top characters, and music that is by turns toe-tapping and sumptuous. It is a satire of the aesthetic movement that gained the support of Oscar Wilde, which CCO brings into the 21st century in this inventive reimagining.

This witty, intimate and sparkling CCO production is not to be missed.

Cast: Catriona Hewitson (Patience), Matthew Kellett (Bunthorne), Matthew Siveter (Grosvenor),

Catrine Kirkman (Lady Jane), Matthew Palmer (Colonel Calverley), Meriel Cunningham (Lady Angela), Jennie Jacobs (Lady Saphir), David Menezes (The Duke), Dominic Bowe (The Major).

Creatives: Director John Savournin, Musical Director David Eaton, Libretto W.S. Gilbert, Composer Arthur Sullivan, Choreographer Merry Holden, Original choreography Damian Czarnecki, Designer Simon Bejer Lighting Designer Rachel Cleary

Performances run 24 August to 26 August.

Tour Dates

Saturday 21 May Blackfriars Arts Centre, Boston

https://www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk/Patience_-_Gilbert_and_Sullivan

Sunday 22 May Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield

https://themontgomery.org.uk/TheMontgomery.dll/WhatsOn?Film=797410

Sunday 5 June Hever Festival, Hever Castle, Kent

https://heverfestival.co.uk/index.php/patience/

Saturday 9 July Thaxted Festival, Thaxted

https://www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk/concerts/charles-court-opera-patience-by-gilbert-and-sullivan

Sunday 10 July Lichfield Festival

https://lichfieldfestival.org/event/charles-court-opera-patience/

Thursday 4 August Buxton Opera House

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/patience-2022

Friday 19 August The 28th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, Harrogate

https://gsfestivals.ticketsolve.com/shows/873629771?_ga=2.190997033.2087257148.1651485166-2122439466.1651485166