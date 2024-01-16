Charity Concert FROM ST ALBANS... WITH LOVE Will Be Performed Next Month

The performance is at St Albans Cathedral on Saturday 10 February at 7.30pm.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Charity Concert FROM ST ALBANS... WITH LOVE Will Be Performed Next Month

From St Albans...With Love will performed on Saturday 10th February at 7.30pm. This is an evening of love, with songs from film and stage alongside love poetry, readings and re-enactments of cinema’s most romantic moments. With instrumental works from Love Story to Cinema Paradiso, and songs from Grease, The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia to the Spice Girls, Whitney Houston and The Beatles, there is something for everyone to love!

This evening is in aid of St Albans Cathedral Education Trust and features stars from the West End and Broadway, students from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and some very special guest readers from stage and screen.

Producer Mark Robert Petty is promising “a truly magical evening celebrating music, song and the spoken word for Valentine’s Weekend, beautifully presented under Peter Walker’s “Peace Doves” installation”.

CAST:

Nicholas Carter (Les Misérables)

Kara Lily Hayworth (Cabaret, Cilla, Maggie May)

Telly Leung (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, Godspell, Rent, the TV shows Glee & Warrior)

Carolyn Maitland (Next To Normal, Annie, The Woman In White, Ghost, Miss Saigon, Groundhog Day, Singin' In The Rain, Kiss Me, Kate, Cabaret, From Here To Eternity, Legally Blonde, Jekyll & Hyde, High School Musical 2, Fame, Mamma Mia!)

Rosa O'Reilly (Les Misérables, The Staged Concert, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dirty Dancing, Aladdin, Les Miserables, We Will Rock You) 

Luke Suri (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys in the West End)

Students from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Tom Arnold

Running time 2 hours 30 (approx.)




