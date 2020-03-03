Celebrate International Women's Day With Gazebo Theatre's WANTED

As part of International Women's Month, Swindon Theatres will welcome Gazebo Theatre and their brand-new play, Wanted, to Swindon Arts Centre this March.

With a phenomenal all-female creative team exploring five extraordinary (yet sometimes overlooked) women, Wanted promises to share 'herstory' and celebrate diversity by embracing the 'lesser-known' stories of these historical figures.

Gazebo's innovative and unique approach makes Wanted a truly exciting, passionate, emotional and hard hitting play which will leave audiences thinking, debating and talking - as well as bucking the trend in an industry that still, in 2020, is male dominated.

Gazebo Theatre Artistic Director, Pamela Cole-Hudson said, "Gazebo Theatre are proud to have produced and be touring this important work which is educational, entertaining and most importantly thought provoking. Wanted may be by women and about women but we believe we have created a piece of theatre that truly is for everyone."

Writer and Performer, Tonia Daley-Campbell said, "We wanted to tell a story about women who have been 'Wanted', wanted by the police, by authorities and essentially locked up for acting upon what they believe is right. If you're interested in history, if you're interested in storytelling and if you are interested in female history - this is the show for you!"

Writer and Performer, Therese Collins said, "It is a collaboration and culmination of 5 people who all bring very special aspects, energies and life journeys. I would say this play is for anyone who is open minded and excited to learn. Expect an energised, empowering, beautifully written piece of performative drama"

Wanted is written and performed by Tonia Daley-Campbell, Therese Collins and Pamela Cole-Hudson; the trio wowed audiences in The Sistren and now return to the stage accompanied by two new talented performers to again explore how the past and the present collide.

Wanted will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Monday 16 March. Book tickets online at swindontheatres.co.uk





