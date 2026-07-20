Cast Set for PETER PAN Pantomime at Lighthouse Theatre Kettering

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The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering has announced the cast of Peter Pan, this year's family pantomime which will run from Friday 11 to Thursday 31 December 2026. Returning Lighthouse Theatre panto favourites, the hilarious comedian 'Rollo' plus Maisie Asbury and Samuel Wright (Wicked! Movie) are back as Smee, Tinkerbell and the fearsome Captain Hook respectively, joined by Evan Taylor Benyacar (recent star of Starlight Express, London) in the title role of Peter Pan, Stewart Briggs as Dame Henrietta Hook and Sarah Bluck as Wendy.

Audiences of all ages are invited to think happy thoughts, follow the second star to the right and fly away to Neverland this Christmas, joining Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell on the adventure of a lifetime as they battle the fearsome Captain Hook and his motley crew of pirates.

Packed with magical moments, swashbuckling action, and laugh-out-loud fun, this spectacular pantomime from KD Theatre Productions promises breathtaking flying effects, dazzling scenery, show-stopping songs, and glittering costumes that will have the whole family cheering for more. With pixie dust in the air and adventure around every corner, there's only one rule in Neverland… never grow up!

Five per cent of every ticket sold will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in support of the vital work they do for children and families.

The performance at 6pm on Wednesday 30 December is a relaxed performance. This means that the show will be adapted to suit people who might require a more relaxed environment when going to the theatre. This show can be booked online via the Lighthouse Theatre website: lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/peter-pan-relexed-performance or by contacting the box office directly.

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