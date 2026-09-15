Cast Set For WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD AT CHRISTMAS at Royal & Derngate

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This Christmas, Northampton’s Royal & Derngate will present the world premiere stage adaptation of a popular children’s picture book by beloved author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Lydia Monks. Part of the theatre’s Made in Northampton season, What the Ladybird Heard at Christmas takes the Royal stage from Saturday 28 November until Thursday 31 December, with a press performance on Friday 4 December at 4pm.

It’s Christmas time, and the clever little Ladybird is off on a festive adventure. As she visits her friends for the holidays, she soon discovers that familiar troublemakers Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len are hatching a new plan. This time, the dastardly duo are after the children’s Christmas presents, and they’re ready to cause chaos before morning!

Little do they know, the smallest creature will make the biggest difference. With quiet courage and a brilliant idea, the Ladybird steps in to outsmart their scheme – with a little help from her animal friends, of course!

The well-loved book has been adapted for the stage for the first time by Royal & Derngate’s Associate Director Erica Martin (Club Wonderland), who will be co-directing the show alongside the theatre’s Artistic Director Jesse Jones (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Breaking the Code), and will feature songs by Darren Clark (The Jolly Christmas Postman, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

The ensemble cast of six talented actor-musicians is made up of Max Alexander-Taylor (Jesus Christ Superstar, Watermill Theatre), René Francalanza (The Enormous Crocodile, UK & International tour), Maisie Mandley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Watermill Theatre), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Watermill Theatre) who returns to Royal & Derngate after taking the title role in The Jolly Christmas Postman, Olivia Williamson (Errol’s Garden, UK tour) and Alexander Zane (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Watermill Theatre).

Completing the creative team are Designer Laura McEwen (The Singing Mermaid, Little Angel/Royal & Derngate), Lighting Designer Aaron J Dootson (The Night Before Christmas, Royal & Derngate/Polka), Sound Designer Raffaela Pancucci (Private Lives, Reading Rep), Movement Director & Choreographer Asha Jennings-Grant (Small Island, Birmingham Rep) and Clowning Consultant Spymonkey’s Toby Park.

Combining Donaldson’s trademark storytelling and Lydia Monks’ colourful world with live music, catchy new songs and plenty of festive fun, What the Ladybird Heard at Christmas brings this much-loved story to the stage for the very first time. From the team behind Royal & Derngate’s 2024 hit The Jolly Christmas Postman, the new production is created especially for young audiences and their grown-ups.

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