Cast Set For UK Tour of FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

The tour runs Thursday 30 November 2023 – Saturday 16 March 2024.

The incredible cast has been announced for the UK tour of award-winning musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.  This empowering pop musical, from one of the producers of the worldwide sensation SIX, is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst.  Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has delighted and inspired audiences across the UK, snowballing to become a hit favourite with a nation-wide following. 

The fantastically great cast includes Elena Breschi (Kindertransport, Nottingham Playhouse, SIX, Norwegian Cruise Line; Locked Up Abroad, National Geographic); Jennifer Caldwell (SIX, UK tour; American Idiot, UK tour; Mamma Mia!, West End); Georgia Grant-Anderson (Secret Life of Boys, CBBC; Demon Dentist, UK tour; Beauty and the Beast, Lighthouse Poole); Chlöe Hart (Wicked and Kinky Boots, West End; SIX, UK tour; Girlfriends, ITV); and Leah Vassell (West Side Story, Krizanke Theatre; SIX, West End).  Millie Kiss (White Christmas, Liverpool Empire; The Cursed, LD Entertainment; The Date, Candid Broad Productions); Summer Priest (Get Up Stand Up!, West End; Heathers, UK tour) and Rachel Seirian (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End and Los Angeles; Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC; A Christmas Carol, RSC) round out the cast. 

The UK Theatre Award-winning Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is heading back on tour, having thrilled and inspired audiences at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 and a UK tour 2021-22.  This critically acclaimed show is bringing back its awe-inspiring characters, catchy pop soundtrack and TikTok-favourite choreography this winter.  Audiences who can’t wait for the Fantastically Great Women to land at their local theatre can download the toe-tapping, sing-along worthy soundtrack by #1 hit single writer Miranda Cooper (Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato). 

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women from history are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved book and brought gloriously to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline.  When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, whose actions and lives changed the world as we know it, including explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents.  This enthralling, heartwarming musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.  

The creative team behind this uplifting stage show consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong); with music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper, whose songs include Sound of the Underground, Round Round and The Promise, and Jennifer Decilveo, and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott).  The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington, National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co-sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliot, UK tour; One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Tour Dates

30th November – 2nd December

New Wimbledon Theatre, 93 The Broadway, London, SW19 1QG 

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/new-wimbledon-theatre/ 

5th December – 7th January

The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 

17th – 21st January

Wales Millennium Centre, Bute Place, Cardiff, CF10 5AL

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world 

24th – 27th January

Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/milton-keynes-theatre/ 

7th – 11th February

Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 

14th – 18th February

Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6AP

https://www.cft.org.uk/events/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world 

21st – 25th February

Newcastle Theatre Royal, 100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6BR

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/fantastically-great-women/ 

28th February – 3rd March

Leeds Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU

https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 

12th – 16th March

Theatre Royal Nottingham, Theatre Square, Nottingham, NG1 5ND

https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 



