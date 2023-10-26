Cast Set For The Pilot Theatre Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GREY

Pilot Theatre, in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal, have announced full casting for their forthcoming production of A Song for Ella Grey, Zoe Cooper's new adaptation of David Almond's (Skellig) award-winning novel, a contemporary retelling of the Orpheus myth directed by Esther Richardson.

A Song for Ella Grey's cast will feature actress, writer and - to her 729.1k followers - celebrated Tik Tok performer Grace Long (Breeders, Sky/FX, which Grace is also on the writing staff for and the film Three Days Millionaire, Shush Films) as Ella Grey; Beth Crame (The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Northern Stage) as Angeline; Jonathan Iceton (Down the Lines, The Customs House) as Jay; Amonik Melaco (Singin' In The Rain, Sadlers Wells and Heathers The Musical, The Other Place) as Sam and Olivia Onyehara (All's Well That Ends Well/Richard III, Royal Shakespeare Company and The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre) as Claire.

Claire and her best friend, Ella Grey, are ordinary kids from ordinary families in an ordinary world. They and their friends fall in and out of love, play music and dance, stare at the stars, yearn for excitement, and have parties on the beautiful beaches of Northumberland.

One day a stranger, a musician called Orpheus, appears on the beach, and entrances them all, but particularly Ella. It is a meeting that will change all their lives forever.

A Song for Ella Grey is a tale of modern friends and ancient forces, a tale told since the dawn of time and told again today.

On the casting, Director and Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director Esther Richardson said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with this incredible team of actors. This was a long casting process, and we met many extraordinary performers through our open call in the summer. We are so grateful to everyone who threw their hat in the ring for the production and excited and honoured to be beginning the process of staging the show with such a wellspring of North Eastern talent.”

A Song for Ella Grey will open in 2024 at Northern Stage, Newcastle (1-15 February) then tours to York Theatre Royal (20-24 February), Theatre Peckham (27 February-2 March), Hull Truck Theatre (5-9 March) Liverpool Playhouse (13-16 March) and Yvonne Arnaud Guildford (19-23 March).

Tour Dates

1-15 February -Northern Stage, Newcastle

Box Office: 0191 2305151 // https://www.northernstage.co.uk/

20-24 February - York Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01904 623568 www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

27 February – 2 March Theatre Peckham

Box Office: 020 7708 5401/ https://www.theatrepeckham.co.uk/

5-9 March - Hull Truck Theatre

Box Office: 01482 323638/ https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/

13-16 March – Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: 0151 708 3700 https://www.everymanplayhouse.com

19-23 March - Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Box Office: 01483 440000 / www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk