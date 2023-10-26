Cast Set For The Pilot Theatre Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GREY

The tour kicks off 1-15 February at Northern Stage.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Cast Set For The Pilot Theatre Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GREY

Pilot Theatre, in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal, have announced full casting for their forthcoming production of A Song for Ella Grey, Zoe Cooper's new adaptation of David Almond's (Skellig) award-winning novel, a contemporary retelling of the Orpheus myth directed by Esther Richardson.

A Song for Ella Grey's cast will feature actress, writer and - to her 729.1k followers - celebrated Tik Tok performer Grace Long (Breeders, Sky/FX, which Grace is also on the writing staff for and the film Three Days Millionaire, Shush Films) as Ella Grey; Beth Crame (The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Northern Stage) as Angeline; Jonathan Iceton (Down the Lines, The Customs House) as Jay; Amonik Melaco (Singin' In The Rain, Sadlers Wells and Heathers The Musical, The Other Place) as Sam and Olivia Onyehara (All's Well That Ends Well/Richard III, Royal Shakespeare Company and The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre) as Claire. 

Claire and her best friend, Ella Grey, are ordinary kids from ordinary families in an ordinary world. They and their friends fall in and out of love, play music and dance, stare at the stars, yearn for excitement, and have parties on the beautiful beaches of Northumberland.

One day a stranger, a musician called Orpheus, appears on the beach, and entrances them all, but particularly Ella. It is a meeting that will change all their lives forever.

A Song for Ella Grey is a tale of modern friends and ancient forces, a tale told since the dawn of time and told again today. 

On the casting, Director and Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director Esther Richardson said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with this incredible team of actors. This was a long casting process, and we met many extraordinary performers through our open call in the summer. We are so grateful to everyone who threw their hat in the ring for the production and excited and honoured to be beginning the process of staging the show with such a wellspring of North Eastern talent.”

A Song for Ella Grey will open in 2024 at Northern Stage, Newcastle (1-15 February) then tours to York Theatre Royal (20-24 February), Theatre Peckham (27 February-2 March), Hull Truck Theatre (5-9 March) Liverpool Playhouse (13-16 March) and Yvonne Arnaud Guildford (19-23 March).

Tour Dates

1-15 February -Northern Stage, Newcastle

Box Office: 0191 2305151 // https://www.northernstage.co.uk/

20-24 February - York Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01904 623568 www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

27 February – 2 March Theatre Peckham

Box Office: 020 7708 5401/ https://www.theatrepeckham.co.uk/

5-9 March - Hull Truck Theatre

Box Office: 01482 323638/ https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/

13-16 March – Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: 0151 708 3700 https://www.everymanplayhouse.com

19-23 March - Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Box Office: 01483 440000 / www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere TREASON THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere TREASON THE MUSICAL

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason the Musical is set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs. This one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain’s history as it’s never been seen before. See photos from the production.

2
The Pandemonium Players Announced For Mr. Armando Iannuccis PANDEMONIUM Photo
The Pandemonium Players Announced For Mr. Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM

The Pandemonium Players are announced for Mr Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM, a scornful account of the activities of Mr Boris Johnson and 'others' during the pandemic and its aftermath. Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, the show will now run from 1 December 2023 to 13 January 2024 at the Soho Theatre, with tickets for the extended week available on the Soho website starting Friday 27 October at 11am.

3
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Stee Photo
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Steele

New British musical ‘Billie the Kid', with music and lyrics by Gez Mercer, book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer, directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael, is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 13 November & Monday 20 November at 7.30pm.

4
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024 Photo
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024

Chair Sir William Atkinson and the Board of Hackney Empire have announced that Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director and Joint CEO, will be stepping down from his position next year, in order to pursue new opportunities.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Swan Lake in UK Regional Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
The Changeling in UK Regional The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You