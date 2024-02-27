Cast Set For Made at Curve's SCENES FROM RENT Staged Performance

Casting has been announced for the Made at Curve bilingual workshop of Scenes from RENT – a staged performance.

Running in Curve’s Studio Theatre from Thursday 7 to Saturday 9 March, and part of Curve’s New Work Festival, Scenes from Rent – a staged performance will explore Jonathan Larson’s acclaimed rock opera through the lens of the isolation and prejudice faced by deaf and hearing communities during the 1980s AIDS crisis.

The company includes both deaf and hearing actors, who will present scenes from the musical in British Sign Language (BSL) and English. Nadeem Islam (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre, The Bay, ITV) will play Mark, with Melad Hamidi (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre) singing the role. Mia Ward (Robin Hood, Derby Theatre) will play Maureen, with Annabelle Terry (The Owl Who Came For Christmas, Curve) singing the role. Cherie Gordon (Boat Story, BBC) will play Joanne, with Charlotte St. Croix (The Wizard of Oz, Curve and London Palladium) singing the role. Chris Fonseca (Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, 2020, BBC Two) will play Collins, with Kofi Dennis (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) singing the role. Adam Jay Price (Grease the Musical, Royal Caribbean Productions) will play Roger, Alim Jadavji (EastEnders, BBC, The Boy in the Dress, Royal Shakespeare Company) will play Angel, Chaya Gupta (Hansel And Gretel, Shakespeare’s Globe) will play Mimi and Nitai Levi (Masters of the Air, AppleTV) will play Benjamin Coffin III.

Scenes from RENT – a staged performance will be directed by Lilac Yosiphon, with musical direction from Ben Garnett, Curve Resident Creative Stacey McCarthy is Choreographer and Movement Director and Deepa Shastri is BSL Consultant and Creative Associate. Curve’s Lighting Technician Rhys Parker and Assistant Head of Sound and Video Angel Rossell De Pablos will provide lighting and sound design respectively. Visual/Narrative Support comes from Eleanor Field and Creative Captions are by Edalia Day.

The staged performances will bring together a selection of key scenes and hit songs from the show, including ‘Seasons of Love’ and ‘La Vie Boheme’.

Watch the show announcement in British Sign Language by clicking here.

Scenes from RENT – a staged performance is part of Curve’s New Work Festival, a celebration of talented artists and creativity in the Midlands. Taking place throughout March, the festival will include performances, showcases, support for local artists, workshops and discussions.

Tickets for Scenes from RENT – a staged performance are on sale now. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.



