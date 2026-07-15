Cast Set For MAGIC MIKE LIVE International Tour Debut in Aylesbury

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Ahead of its exclusive engagement at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 27-29 Aug, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live has announced the casting of its largest company to date for the upcoming international tour. Tickets are on sale now for the limited engagement in Aylesbury.

The international tour and Aylesbury preview engagement of Magic Mike Live will be led by Kalon Badenhorst as “Mike” and Julie Yammanee as the show's hilarious and inspiring “MC.” The company includes Aden Dzuda, Ankush Saily, Antony Franz, Burim Jusufi, Cameron Holland, Callum Quinnen, Chelsea Wheatley, Christian Steffanelli, Ethan Zydel, Hannah Cleeve, Joel Ekpergin, Kevin Velez, Kiana De Van Der Schueren, Kitwana “Kit” Clark, Luigi Turetti, Mark Lace, Myles Harper, Reece Bailey-Davies, Seamus McIntosh, Shane Scarth, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Tom Watson, and Victor Allen.

The largest Magic Mike Live company assembled to date for a single production is comprised of the world's most talented and impressive professional dancers from around the world, including representation from throughout the UK, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Italy, Australia, South Africa, Colombia, and the United States.

Aylesbury audiences will be the very first in the world to be a part of the pioneering production that's unlike anything performed before. The experience will feature several new routines, new costumes, and a monumental venue design that transforms a traditional theatre space into an unforgettable experience, from the stalls and circle levels to new onstage seating, that puts each guest at the epicentre of the action. While the show will feature many new elements, tried and true Magic Mike Live fans will still enjoy the show's thrilling and inspiring storyline and fan-favourite moments. The production team will also partner with the theatre to bring beverage service, including the show's famous cocktail program, straight to your seat so no one has to miss a moment of the action. And after each show, fans will have the unique opportunity to meet and mingle with members of the cast, with a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet add-on tickets available.

Magic Mike Live has thrilled nearly two million guests around the world with long-running residencies in Las Vegas and London, and previous engagements in Berlin, Australia, Miami, and Dallas. Prior to the international tour launch, an all-new flagship production of Magic Mike Live will open in New York City in January 2027 in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue with an accompanying hospitality lounge in the heart of Times Square.

This production of Magic Mike Live is co-directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated choreographer Alison Faulk with choreographer and associate director Luke Broadlick; music supervision and composition by Jack London; scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala of ARDA Studio; costume direction by Marina Toybina; aerial choreography and apparatus design by Dreya Weber; lighting design by Philip Gladwell; sound design by Nick Kourtides; production supervision by Don Gilmore; general management by Crossroads Live; casting by Katie Zanca Spalding; and executive produced by Vincent Marini and Free Association Live.

Magic Mike Live will play six shows only at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Aug. 27-29, 2026. All guests must be 18 years of age or older.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming