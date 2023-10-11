Cast Set For ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic

This winter, the festive season wouldn't be complete without a Bristol Old Vic spectacular.

From 23 Nov–6 Jan, the Theatre will be lit up with a modern reimagining of Arabian Nights from writer Sonali Bhattacharyya (Chasing Hares – Young Vic; Two Billion Beats – Orange Tree Theatre). Arabian Nights is directed by award-winning Blanche McIntyre whose credits span Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre and many more. Blanche and Sonali are welcomed to Bristol Old Vic for the first time as they create a timeless story of magic, unity and hope.



Executive Director Charlotte Geeves said: “Bristol Old Vic's festive offering is always something special, from Peter Pan to A Christmas Carol; from Robin Hood to The Little Mermaid, well known stories told with Bristol heart that bring families together at this special time of year. We're thrilled to welcome the cast and creative team to Bristol Old Vic to share their brand-new production of Arabian Nights with the city and to be such an important part of Nancy's joyous first season.”



Speaking today, NANCY MEDINA said: “Reading Sonali's script for the first time, I felt the joy through every page. It's full of magical stories, sparkle, adventure, and has two kick-ass brown girls saving the day through their own bravery and imagination. No matter what our own family traditions may be, this time of year is about coming together, family bonds and sharing the light in times of winter darkness. Sonali's story lifts us up with light and hope, helping us to all be that little bit braver to make the change we want to see in the world.”



Yasemin Özdemir plays our storytelling adventure -seeker ‘Schere'. Yasemin returns to Bristol Old Vic after touring to the theatre with Paines Plough's You Bury Me earlier this year. Other theatre includes Frantic Assembly's Romeo and Juliet, Living Newspaper (Royal Court) and Angel, for which she received an Offies nomination for Best Lead Performance in a Play. Her screen credits include A Spy Among Friends (ITV), Vandullz (BBC) and Yummy Mummy (DreamMore Films/BFI).



She is joined by Sara Diab in the role of Schere's sensible sister ‘Dina'. A recent graduate of Oxford School of Drama her theatre credits include: Play Without a Title (New Diorama); Our Town (The North Wall); Criminal; Richard III; Agamemnon's Return; Philistines; Saturday, Sunday, Monday (all for The Oxford School of Drama).



We're delighted to welcome back Bristol acting royalty Saikat Ahamed in the role of Schere and Dina's father ‘Maruf'. Saikat's many roles at Bristol Old Vic include A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Treasure Island (Bristol Old Vic) while other Bristol credits include the Tobacco Factory Theatre productions 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. His other theatre credits include Life of Pi (Wyndhams Theatre); Peter Pan (National Theatre); The Miser (Garrick Theatre); A Fine Balance (Hampstead Theatre) and East is East (Oldham Coliseum). Film & TV includes Aladdin (Disney), Pennyworth, A Boy Called Christmas, Not Going Out and East is East. As a writer, he has created solo shows The Tiger and the Moustache and Strictly, as well as Three Kings (Travelling Light Theatre Company), Hansel and Gretel (Insane Root) and Telling Tales (BBC).



The self-obsessed King is played by Nicholas Karimi. Recent theatre credits include Henry VI and the Comedy of Errors (both Royal Shakespeare Company); Adventures with the Painted People (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); The Twilight Zone (West End); A View from the Bridge (Theatre Royal York/Royal and Derngate Theatres Northampton); Macbeth; An Oak Tree; Everyman; War Horse (National Theatre and West End); The Kite Runner (West End, Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Playhouse); The Hairy Ape (The Old Vic); Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe) and Nova Scotia (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh). Film credits include Saving Christmas Spirit and Medusa Deluxe (EMU/BFI) while television includes The Witcher (Netflix) and You Don't Know Me (BBC/Netflix).



The King's long-suffering chief vizier ‘Jafar' is played by Patrick Osborne. Patrick's theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors (RSC/Barbican); Shakespeare In Love (Noel Coward Theatre, West End); Peter Pan (Regents Park Theatre); Noises Off, Kindertransport, The Cherry Orchard and All My Sons (Nottingham Playhouse); The Cardinal (Southwark Playhouse); Accolade and After October (Finborough Theatre). His screen credits include seven series of My Parents are Aliens; Domenico in Drama; The Borgias; Turner and feature film Their Finest.



Ajjaz Awad takes the role of ‘Gulab' the firework-seller and ‘Umm'. Ajjaz trained at The BRIT School, RADA and ALRA. Theatre includes: How Not To Drown (Theatre Royal Stratford East, The Traverse and Tron Theatre) - winner of Fringe first 2019; Zorro The Musical (Charing Cross Theatre) and The Hey Duggee! workshop (Royal Festival Hall). TV and Radio includes: Eastenders (BBC), Holby City (BBC), Doctor Who (Radio: Bg Finish Productions), The Tomb (Radio 4) and Hindsight (Al Jazeera).



Arinder Sadhra plays ‘Rahiq' the florist and ‘Zara'. Their theatre credits include: A Dolls House (Lyric Hammersmith); War Horse (National Theatre and UK Tour) and The Scar Test (Arcola Theatre). TV credits include Toxic Town (Netflix); Casualty (BBC); Bancroft (ITV); The Strike Series (HBO/BBC); Moving On (BBC); Broken (BBC); Uncle (BBC); Holby City (BBC); Coronation Street (ITV) and Babylon (Channel 4).



The cast is completed by Roxy Faridany as ‘Maryam' the builder and ‘Lily'. Theatre credits include: The Beekeeper of Aleppo (UK Productions); Titania's Dream (Kilburn Live); Magic Goes Wrong - West End (Mischief Theatre, Penn & Teller, J.J. Abrams); The Millenials:Disconnected (Black Cat Theatre) and Macbeth (East London Shakespeare Company). Film & TV credits include: Am I Being Unreasonable and This is Going to Hurt (BBC); Trying (Apple TV+); Le Bureau Des Legendes (Canal +) and Military Wives (Amazon/Lionsgate).



Director Blanche McIntyre said, “Our vision for Arabian Nights is to stay true to the spirit of the original collection of stories, known as 1001 Nights, honour the different heritages of the stories (tales put together across centuries, handed down in many different countries), and bring it all into the 21st century for everyone to share. I am so excited to be working with this sensational company. I know that their incredible talent, invention and wit will create something absolutely wonderful.”



Speaking today, writer Sonali Bhattacharyya said, "This is a festive, joyous, fantastical show for all the family, that celebrates the power of the collective and centres the courageous young women who so often lead the charge for social justice and change."





In Arabian Nights, Schere has the quickest wits, greatest courage, and most marvellous stories. She also plans to liberate every young woman in the Kingdom from the greedy and tyrannical King – all through the power of her storytelling. But can she really do this alone? Or will she need to first turn to her annoying younger sister? Bringing the whole Kingdom together, the sisters discover the power in finding their collective voice.



Joining Director Blanche McIntyre and Writer Sonali Bhattacharyya in the creative team are Designer Hannah Sibai, Lighting Designer Nao Nagai, Movement Director Aline David, Sound Designer & Composer Oğuz Kaplangi, Puppetry Designer & Consultant Samuel Wilde, Casting Director Christopher Worrall CDG, Associate Director Melinda Namdar, Costume Supervisor Anna Dixon and Puppetry Supervisor Hannah Southfield.

