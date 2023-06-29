Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

The tour opens at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023 and the cast will perform in venues across the UK until 2 December 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The first casting has been announced for the UK tour of Danny Robins’ edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin) will play Ben, Charlene Boyd (Mayflies, River City) will play Lauren, Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin, The Witcher) will play Sam and Louisa Lytton (EastEnders, The Bill) will play Jenny.

Joe Absolom (who will play Ben) said: ‘I’ve heard so much about 2:22 so am really honoured to be asked to join the new cast…..I can’t  wait to see how A Ghost Story plays out in the medium of theatre….Boo!’ 

Charlene Boyd (who will play Lauren) said: ‘To say I am thrilled to be joining this iconic Ghost Story would be an understatement. The buzz around this brilliant show is incredibly exciting and I for one, cannot wait for the ride. Bring it on!’

Nathaniel Curtis (who will play Sam) said: ‘I am so excited to be joining the touring cast of 2:22 and am looking forward to working with such a talented team. I hope audiences love the show!’

Louisa Lytton (who will play Jenny) said: ‘I am so elated to be joining the 1st UK Tour of the thrilling modern classic 2:22 A Ghost Story. Layered, slick and extremely chilling, writing like this does not come around often, a gift of a role. I cannot wait to get started with this amazing team!’

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I’m thrilled with our first cast for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour and can’t wait to see how each actor brings their own distinctive take to the play. It's quite the journey we are on and we look forward to spooking new audiences across the UK. 2:22 is an adrenaline-fuelled experience that gives you the licence to gasp,scream, and yelp!’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on 12 February 2021. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scot Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on 23 April. The current West End season at the Apollo Theatre stars Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jaime Winstone.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

Tour Dates

2023 

Bath Theatre Royal
1 - 9 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm
Press Night 6 Sep

The Marlowe Canterbury
12 - 16 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal
19 - 23 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Festival Theatre Edinburgh 

26 - 30 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Milton Keynes Theatre
3 - 7 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed and Sat 2.30pm

Norwich Theatre Royal
10 - 14 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Southampton Mayflower
17 - 21 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Brighton Theatre Royal
24 - 28 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Salford Lowry
31 Oct (Halloween) - 4 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Curve Theatre, Leicester
7 - 11 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.15pm

Belfast Grand Opera House
14 - 18 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Glasgow Kings Theatre
21 - 25 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Plymouth Theatre Royal
28 Nov - 2 Dec 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm
 

2024 

Northampton Royal & Derngate
5 - 13 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
16 - 20 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Cardiff New Theatre 

23 - 27 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm
 

Wycombe Swan Theatre 

30 Jan - 3 Feb 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm
 

Sheffield Lyceum 
13 - 17 Feb 7.45pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Wolverhampton Grand
20 - 24 Feb 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen 

27 Feb - 2 March 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm 
 

Churchill Theatre Bromley 

12 - 16 March 7.30pm; matinees Thus & Sat 2.30pm

Richmond Theatre
26 - 30 March 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Liverpool Empire 

2 - 6 April 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Woking Theatre
9 - 13 Apr 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Hall for Cornwall Truro 

16 - 20 April, 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Blackpool Grand 

23 - 27 April 7.30pm; matinees Wed, Thur & Sat 2.30pm

York Grand Opera House
30 Apr - 4 May 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Nottingham Theatre Royal
7 - 11 May 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

New Theatre Hull
14 - 18 May 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Sunderland Empire
21 - 25 May 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Alhambra Theatre Bradford
28 May - 1 June 7.30pm; matinees Wed 2pm & Sat 2.30pm



Recommended For You