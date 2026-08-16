Cast Announced for GIRL OUT OF THE BLUE at the Tabard Theatre

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Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall and Close Quarter Productions have just announced the full cast for Girl Out of The Blue, a new drama by Giles Cole, directed by Jonas Cemm, which runs Tues to Sat at the Tabard Theatre, London, from 23 September to 10 October. The production brings together a company of stage and screen performers: Sarah Berger as Beth, Seeta Indrani as Maya, Jonathan Sidgwick as Doug, and Miranda Braun as Abi – the ‘Girl’.

Girl Out of The Blue is an emotionally charged new drama exploring secrets, lies and the lasting consequences of the choices we make. The play examines how hidden truths from the past can shape the present and asks whether forgiveness and reconciliation are ever truly possible.

The production brings together a company whose collective experience spans the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre, the Old Vic, major UK touring productions and some of Britain’s most celebrated television dramas.

Sarah Berger has built a distinguished career across theatre, television and film. Her stage work includes five West End appearances and three seasons with the RSC; on screen the BBC adaptation of An Inspector Calls, and alongside Peter O’Toole in Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell. Her other screen credits include The Bill, Holby City, Casualty, Minder, New Tricks and Midsomer Murders.

Seeta Indrani created the role of Cassandra in the original London production of Cats and is widely recognised for her long-running television role in ITV’s The Bill as well as Vera, DCI Banks and Unforgotten, amongst many others. Her theatre career includes work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and Carl Rosa Opera.

Jonathan Sidgwick has enjoyed an extensive theatre career, including collaborations with Steven Berkoff in productions at the Old Vic and Nottingham Playhouse. His television credits include EastEnders, Father Brown, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Miranda Braun has worked in theatre, television and radio, with credits including Not Quite Jerusalem at the Finborough Theatre and BBC Radio 4’s English Rose. She recently toured in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with East London Shakespeare Festival

Director Jonas Cemm said: "Giles has written a beautifully observed and deeply moving play that speaks to anyone who has ever wrestled with family, identity and belonging. I’m thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and to bring this powerful story to life at such a great venue as the Tabard Theatre."

Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall’s other recent UK productions include The Price and The Government Inspector at the Marylebone Theatre, Interview at Riverside Studios and Dr Strangelove at the Noël Coward Theatre. He has also produced shows on and off-Broadway in recent years including Glengarry Glen Ross, Hangmen and Morning’s at Seven.

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