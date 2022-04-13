Cast Announced For TO HAVE AND TO HOLD – Part Of 'Essex On Stage'

As part of the 'Essex on stage' season, helmed by Queens Theatre Hornchurch and Matthew Schmolle Productions, TO HAVE AND TO HOLD by Michelle Payne, will play at The Bush Theatre Studio and Mercury Theatre Colchester Saturday 16th April and Saturday 23rd April.

With an Essex team, To Have & To Hold is a story of weddings, modern romance & missed opportunities.

Starring Tianna Sealy-Jewiss (Squad goals) and George Whitehead (Call the Midwife), with Direction by Michelle Payne (Squad goals, Headcase), Assistant direction, Misha Domadia, Music by Emy P, Lighting design by Maisie Threadgold, Set and Costume Design by Dariah Osterhage and Produced by Michaela Stern for Starting Over Theatricals and Michelle Payne.

It's the day of her best friend's wedding and as Maid of Honour she needs to make a speech. But where does she start, and how does she end it?

Over the span of twelve years we follow Him & Her and the decisions that led them to where they are today, at separate weddings.

Saturday 16th April 2.30pm and 6.30 pm - The Bush Theatre Studio - https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/essex-on-stage-to-have-to-hold/

Saturday 23rd April 8.00pm - Mercury Theatre Colchester - https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/event/to-have-and-to-hold/