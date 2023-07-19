Cast Announced For THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Premiering At Hever Castle In August

The Sphere of Light gives a brand-new slant to the gruesome fate that befell the Boleyn family and demonstrates just how little has changed in five hundred years.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Cast Announced For THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Premiering At Hever Castle In August

The cast has been announced for Ann Henning Jocelyn's new play The Sphere of Light.  Presented as a showcase at this year's Hever Castle Theatre Festival, this authentic historic play  endorsed by Tudor experts uncovers the hidden histories of the famous Boleyn women.  

The Sphere of Light gives a brand-new slant to the gruesome fate that befell the Boleyn family  and demonstrates just how little has changed in five hundred years of serious challenges faced  by women. The women of The Sphere of Light will be led by Sarah O'Toole (Pride and Prejudice,  Gate Theatre, Dublin; Anna |UnwinKarenina, Razed Curtain, Glasgow; Measure for Measure,  Theatrecorp, Galway) returning to the role of Anne Boleyn, having worked with the company on  previous evolutions of The Sphere of Light. O'Toole was recently awarded Reale Film Festival  Best Actress award for short film, Mystic Minnie. She is joined by recent graduate from the  Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Maud May, as Mary Boleyn (Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's  Globe; Much Ado About Nothing, Bard in Botanics). Elizabeth Boleyn will be played by veteran  actor Elaine Montgomerie. With countless appearances on film, TV and stage, in recent years  Montgomerie has been a commanding (Londonist) Lady Eliza in the West End production of  Only Our Own and Madame de Pompadour in I Shall be Remembered at Edinburgh Festival and  on tour in Australia. Award-winning actor and vocalist Kitty Whitelaw (Selkie, Vault Festival – “Festival Spirit" Award Winner 2016; Jagged Edge, Rich Mix) will portray Jane Boleyn.  

Set partly in Hever Castle, the Boleyn family seat, the play shows the unknown nephew of Anne  and Mary exploring what went on behind Hever's closed doors. George Boleyn, Dean of Lichfield 

will be played by Julian Bird (Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare's Globe; King Lear, The Rose  Bankside; Three Sisters, Arts Theatre West End). His superb performance (Financial Times) of  Sigmund Freud in Freud's Last Session at the Kings Head Theatre was described as movingly  vulnerable by The Stage. He will be joined by Robert Madeley as George Boleyn, Lord Rochford,  doubling as the Balladeer. Madeley (Frankenstein, Arts Theatre, New York City/American  national tour; A Midsummer Night's Dream, New York City/American national tour; Macbeth,  Rose Theatre) has worked extensively in theatre throughout the UK, Europe and North America. As a musician he worked with Nick Lloyd Webber on The Autumn Festival at Blenheim Palace  and Art in Action 2015. 

Unfolding like a detective story, The Sphere of Light gives a brand new slant to the doomed  events that befell the family, dispelling age-old myths of megalomania, sexual obsession,  ruthless ambition and madness. Ann Henning Jocelyn's connection to the Boleyn family has  inspired the research of this piece. Jocelyn's husband, the 10th Earl of Roden, descends from  Lord Hunsdon, Mary Boleyn's son by, presumably, Henry VIII. She writes internationally  published and performed books and plays and is also a renowned translator of authors such as  Kazuo Ishiguro, Henning Mankell and Jon Fosse




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Sheffield Theatres Will Launch Talent Development Programme Photo
Sheffield Theatres Will Launch Talent Development Programme

Sheffield Theatres has announced a range of opportunities for early-career artists as part of their 2023/24 Talent Development Programme.

2
Paul Chuckle Joins PETER PAN Pantomime at New Victoria Theatre Woking Photo
Paul Chuckle Joins PETER PAN Pantomime at New Victoria Theatre Woking

New Victoria Theatre Woking announced that comedian Paul Chuckle will join the line-up of this year’s swashbuckling pantomime, Peter Pan. Paul joins the previously announced Anton Du Beke who leads this year’s cast in Woking.

3
Kilmartin Museum Will Re-Open in September Photo
Kilmartin Museum Will Re-Open in September

On Sunday, 3 September 2023, Kilmartin Museum will open its doors to reveal its incredible renovation. The newly re-opened museum is set to showcase Argyll and Bute’s rich archaeological history and bring the last 5000 years of the stunning surrounding Kilmartin Glen to life through stories, visualisations and artefacts.

4
Samantha Womack and Alexanda OReilly Join The Cast of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at Photo
Samantha Womack and Alexanda O'Reilly Join The Cast of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham Hippodrome and Crossroads Pantomimes have announced further casting that completes an exciting all-star line-up for the gigantic pantomime adventure, Jack and the Beanstalk. The show will see TV and Theatre favourite Samantha Womack return to the Hippodrome stage as Mrs Blunderbore, the Giant’s evil wife, and Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly as Jack Trot.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You