Cast Announced For Phoebe Eclair-Powell's SHED: EXPLODED VIEW

Award-winning and critically acclaimed director Atri Banerjee returns to the Royal Exchange Theatre with Phoebe Eclair-Powell's original new drama, SHED: EXPLODED VIEW, a delicately woven play about violence, love, and loss. Winner of the 2019 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting SHED: EXPLODED VIEW sees an ensemble of six incredible actors bring this play to life on the Exchange's unique stage.

Jason Hughes and Lizzy Watts take on the roles of Frank and Naomi, and we welcome back Norah Lopez Holden as their daughter Abi. Wil Johnson and Hayley Carmichael play the roles of Tony and Lil. Completing the cast is Michael Workéyè as Mark who, alongside Lizzy, makes his Royal Exchange debut. SHED: EXPLODED VIEW runs from 9 February – Saturday 2 March in the theatre.

Three couples. Thirty years. Mothers and daughters. Lovers, partners, husbands and wives. Babies, teenagers, birthdays, holidays, honeymoons, fireworks, near-misses, rain. This is a play about all of it. The smallest tremble. A smashed glass. The ripping apart of space and time. An explosion

Jason Hughes is a celebrated stage and screen actor, best known for his role as DC Ben Jones in MIDSOMER MURDERS (ITV), and as Warren Jones in the cult-classic THIS LIFE (World Productions), which won the Royal Television Society's award for best drama. Jason also starred in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (Gielgud Theatre, West End), ON BEAR RIDGE (Royal Court Theatre/National Theatre of Wales), OUR COUNTRY’S GOOD (National Theatre), and VIOLENCE AND SON (Royal Court Theatre). Making her Royal Exchange debut is Lizzy Watts whose stage credits include playing Hedda in HEDDA GABLER (National Theatre tour), RAVENSCOURT (Hampstead Theatre) and DEALING WITH CLAIR (Orange Tree Theatre).

Hayley Carmichael is co-founder of theatre company Told by an Idiot and takes on the role of Lil. Hayley won the TMA and Time Out awards in 1999 for Best Actress for her performances in I WEEP AT MY PIANO, MR PUNTILLA and THE DISPUTE. Joining her is Wil Johnson who returns to the Exchange following his role as Kent in KING LEAR. Other theatre credits include: SWEAT (Donmar/Gielgud Theatre), JITNEY (Old Vic). His television roles include Vaemond Velaryon in HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO), Joe Abernathy in OUTLANDER (Amazon/Starz), DI Spencer Jordan in WAKING THE DEAD (BBC).

Ian Charleson 2021 Nominee Norah Lopez Holden was nominated for her portrayal of Ophelia at the Young Vic in 2021, she returns to the Exchange following her lead roles in OUR TOWN and THE ALMIGHTY SOMETIMES. The cast is completed by television and stage actor Michael Workéyè who featured in THIS IS GOING TO HURT (BBC), PLAYDATE (Disney+), MY LADY JANE (Garden Studios) and HOUSE OF IFE at the Bush Theatre.

Phoebe Eclair-Powell is a writer from South East London. Her theatre credits include: DORIAN with Owen Horsley (Reading Rep, 2021), REALLY BIG AND REALLY LOUD (Paines Plough, 2021), HARM (Bush Theatre, one of the Guardians top 10 plays of 2021), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY for the Watermill Theatre 2018, THESE BRIDGES (National Theatre Connections Festival, 2018), TORCH with Jess Edwards (Underbelly, New Diorama, 2016), EPIC LOVE AND POP SONGS (Pleasance Theatre 2016), FURY (Soho theatre, runner up for the Verity Bargate, 2016 Winner of the Tony Craze award), WINK (Theatre 503, 2015, Nominated for Best New Play, Offies). Her recent TV credits include: THE ROAD TRIP (ep 3 and 4, Paramount +), HARM (BBC 4), TWO WEEKS TO LIVE (Sky) and HOLLYOAKS (Channel 4). Phoebe has also been involved with the writers room for several shows including: TIN STAR (Sky), LETTER TO THE KING (Netflix), GAUNTLET (Sky) and DOMINO DAY (BBC Three).

Director Atri Banerjee trained at Birkbeck, on The National Theatre Directors’ Course, and as Trainee Director at the Royal Exchange Theatre. His previous directing credits for the Royal Exchange include THE GLASS MENAGERIE, HOBSON’S CHOICE (winner Best Director The Stage Debut Awards 2019) and UTOPIA. Other theatre directing credits include: JULIUS CAESAR (RSC), BRITANNICUS (Lyric Hammersmith), KES (Octagon Theatre Bolton/Theatre by the Lake), HARM (Bush Theatre), ERROR ERROR ERROR (Marlowe Theatre/RSC), INTO THE WOODS (BOVTS), EUROPE (LAMDA). Film directing credits include HARM (BBC/Angelica Films/Bush Theatre). Atri is a recipient of the Peter Hall Bursary at The National Theatre, Creative Associate at The Gate Theatre, a Trustee of the Regional Theatre Young Directors’ Scheme (RTYDS), and formerly a Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre.

The creative team for SHED: EXPLODED VIEW includes Designer Naomi Dawson, Lighting Designer Bethany Gupwell, Composer Carmel Smickersgill, Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, Movement Director Sung Im Her, Birkbeck Assistant Director Amara Heyland, Casting Director Nadine Rennie CDG, Dramatherapist Wabriya King and Dramaturg Suzanne Bell.

SHED: EXPLODED VIEW runs at Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre from 9 February – 2 March 2024