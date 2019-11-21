Cast Announced For HANSEL AND GRETEL at Chiswick Playhouse
With World Children's Day upon us, we're thrilled to let you know that the magnificent cast has been announced for Chiswick Playhouse's enchanting re-imagining of Hansel and Gretel this winter!
Leading the way into the magical forest is Pippa Conway (Oh, What A Lovely War!, Gulbenkian Theatre; Dracula, The Ballroom; Mary and Joseph, Southwark Playhouse) as Gretel alongside Joshua Oakes-Rogers (The Dead Room, BBC Four; Body and Sold, Park Theatre; Vespertilio, VAULT Festival) as Hansel.
Also joining the cast are Serena Flynn (Baubo: Goddess of Filth, Soho Theatre; Prune; Edinburgh Fringe) as Stepmother and Witch and Tomi Ogbaro (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Sweet Charity, Watermill Theatre; Seagulls, Octagon Theatre) as Father and Tony The Cockroach.
With a dazzling original soundtrack, this musical extravaganza will transport audiences to a fascinating candy-filled land this Christmas! Taking inspiration from environmental and climate activist Greta Thunberg, this Hansel and Gretel has an inescapable relevance for today's younger Extinction Rebellion generation.
Dates: Wednesday 4th December 2019 - Saturday 4th January 2020
Tickets are available priced from £15 at http://www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk/