Carla Mendonça Joins THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER UK Tour Cast

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Carla Mendonça - best known for Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens and So Awkward, as well as her stage work with companies including the Royal Shakespeare Company, West Yorkshire Playhouse and Oxford Stage Company - will join the cast of The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts, writer of the smash-hit plays Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark. The co-production between Original Theatre and Theatr Clwyd, will embark on an extensive UK and Ireland tour from Autumn 2026 into Spring 2027.

Carla joins the previously announced cast, starring as Susannah alongside Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) as TV medium Darius Divine and Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street) as Miriam. Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) plays Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) plays Jen, and Andy Mcleod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) plays Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.

When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn't expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.

Funny, shocking and deliciously unsettling, this is a wild theatrical ride that will have audiences laughing one minute and gasping the next.

The Other Side of Murder is presented by the award-winning producers Original Theatre (Birdsong, ART, Being Mr Wickham) in association with Theatr Clwyd.

The creative team includes Director Philip Franks, Writer Torben Betts, Designer Colin Falconer, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer and Composer Max Pappenheim, Illusion Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Emma Sylvester and Associate Director Joshua Miles. The Production Manager is Brian Watson, the Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the Props Supervisor is Katie Balmforth.

Tour Dates

The Other Side of Murder 2026/27 tour dates are Theatr Clwyd, Mold (4-12 Sept); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15-19 Sept); New Theatre, Cardiff (22-26 Sept); Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple (29 Sept-3 Oct); Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (5-10 Oct); Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (13-17 Oct); Blackpool Grand Theatre (20-24 Oct); Churchill Theatre, Bromley (2-7 Nov); Palace Theatre, Southend (9-14 Nov); Mayflower Studios, Southampton (16-21 Nov); Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (18-23 Jan); Derby Theatre (26-30 Jan); Malvern Theatres (2-6 Feb); Royal & Derngate, Northampton (8-13 Feb); Darlington Hippodrome (16-20 Feb); Leeds Playhouse (23-27 Feb), Salisbury Playhouse (9-13 March) and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (16-20 March).

About Carla Mendonça

Theatre credits include: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Noises Off (Nottingham Playhouse/Newcastle Playhouse/Nuffield Southampton), 101 Dalmations (Tobacco Factory Bristol), Too Clever By Half (Royal Exchange), The Merry Wives Of Windsor (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Mouse And His Child (Royal Shakespeare Company), Jus' Like That (Tour/Edinburgh), Curse Of The Starving Class (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh), The Killing Of Sister George (Derby Playhouse), In The Club (Hampstead Theatre/Tour), Ugly Rumours (Tricycle), As You Like It, King Lear, Measure For Measure, Twelfth Night (Oxford Stage Company), The Patchwork Girl of Oz (Watford Palace), Time and The Conways (Derby Playhouse), Educating Rita, Girlfriends (Oldham Coliseum), Daisy Pulls It Off (West End).

Television credits include: Coronation Street (ITV), So Awkward (Channel X), My Parents Are Aliens (ITV), Doctors (BBC), Great Night Out (ITV), Dancing On The Edge (BBC), Scoop (BBC), Roman's Empire (BBC), My Dad's The Prime Minister (BBC), Harry Enfield & Chums (BBC), The Lenny Henry Show (BBC), French and Saunders (BBC), The Young Ones (BBC), Bottom (BBC), Pushing up Daisies (ITV), Coming Next (CH4).

Film credits include: Together (Colour TV), Common People (Seven & Seven Productions) and BAFTA nominated Red Peppers (Santana Bros).

Carla also represented Warwick University on University Challenge - The Graduates. They reached the final only to be beaten by Trinity College Cambridge!

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