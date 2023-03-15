Cardboard Citizens Announce Upcoming UK Tour Of New Play, FAUN

Theatre company and social justice charity Cardboard Citizens today announce tour dates, cast and crew for the 2023 national tour of FAUN - a new play from acclaimed performer and writer, Vinnie Heaven. FAUN explores the homelessness crisis affecting transgender people in the UK and how sometimes home isn't always easy to find.

Following over three decades as a national and international authority on arts and homelessness, Cardboard Citizens expanded their mission earlier last year to explore inequity and poverty as the systemic causes of homelessness. FAUN tells the comedic and touching story of Ace: 22, trans, queer, and onto their last sofa, this time with high-flying school friend Paige and her boyfriend Ant. Desperate to maintain a roof over their head, Ace quickly becomes stuck in a precarious cycle of people pleasing - to live in someone's home requires you to be small, smiling and polite, part of the furniture. But, as Ace soon discovers, it's impossible to hide your true nature and people make mistakes.

FAUN tells a story of transformation and growth, both mental and physical, and some of which may involve a tail...



Directed by Debbie Hannan (Sound of the Underground, Royal Court), FAUN will tour the UK between 28 March - 13 May, visiting Newcastle, London, Plymouth, Birmingham, Salford and Bristol. Tickets will be available at £1 or on a 'pay what you feel' basis through the tour to people with experience of homelessness and poverty.

Compassionate, enlightening and peppered with quick-fire comedy, at the heart of FAUN is a celebration of queer community - full of youth, heart, and pan-pipes.