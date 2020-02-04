CRUISING THROUGH MENOPAUSE is Heading to Parr Hall

Brand new show Cruising through Menopause is calling in at Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday 15 February with two unmissable shows.

Fast forward five years to catch up with the fab foursome as they set sail on the high seas and reveal every last detail of their lives, loves and losses.

Hilarious, heartfelt and reassuring, Cruising through Menopause offers an unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

Returning cast are audience favourites Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders favourite Heather Trott) and Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty).

They are joined by new girls Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks) and Eurovision Song Contest favourite Nicki French.

Following the sell-out success of the original Menopause the Musical, this hysterical sequel will have audiences laughing out loud over parody songs about hot flushes, memory loss and ageing disgracefully!

For these four ladies, the menopause was not the beginning of the end; it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers and friendships never fail.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.

Saturday 15 February, 4pm & 7.30pm, £30

Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1BL

Tickets and information 01925 442345





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You