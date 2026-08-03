CINDERELLA Immersive Pantomime to Open at East Riddlesden Hall

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Electric Press Productions will present Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience this festive season at the National Trust's East Riddlesden Hall, transforming the historic 17th-century house and grounds into an interactive theatrical adventure.

Created by award-nominated Electric Press founders Samantha Creswick and Emily Susanne Lloyd, with a script by Calum Finlay, the production invites audiences to step inside the story as they journey through the historic venue, encountering characters, live music, and festive surprises along the way.

Following the company's immersive adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience offers a fresh take on the classic fairy tale. The story follows Cinderella as she dreams of escaping life with her stepfamily and sharing her voice with the world. After Prince Max hears her singing at the village Yuletide Fayre, he announces a grand ball in hopes of finding her. However, when midnight arrives, Cinderella rejects the traditional ending, instead encouraging the prince to embrace music, freedom, and adventure over royal expectations.

"When we started talking about what could follow A Christmas Carol, we knew we wanted to create a pantomime, but we wanted to do it in a way that felt unique to Electric Press," said director Emily Susanne Lloyd. "Rather than asking audiences to come into a theatre, we're inviting them to step inside the story itself. East Riddlesden Hall felt like the perfect setting."

She continued, "At the heart of our Cinderella is a story about finding your own voice and choosing your own path. We hope families leave having shared a truly magical experience together and created memories that last long after Christmas has passed."

Electric Press Productions has earned recognition for its immersive and accessible theatre, with its work receiving nominations from the Stage Debut Awards, UK Theatre Awards, and Fringe Theatre Awards.

Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience will be presented at East Riddlesden Hall during the 2026 festive season.

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