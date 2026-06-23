CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Gala and An Audience with John Doyle Set For Watermill Theatre

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Watermill Theatre will be celebrating their summer musical Chitty Chitty Bang with a special fundraising Gala Performance on Saturday 4 July, offering audiences the chance to enjoy a magical evening of theatre while supporting the charity's vital work across the region.

Gala guests will be welcomed with drinks and canapés before taking their seats for the performance. Following the show, attendees can continue the celebrations at an exclusive post-show party featuring live music, alongside members of the cast, creative team and Watermill supporters.

Proceeds from the Gala will support the Watermill Theatre's ambitious programme of productions, outreach initiatives and access work. Through the generosity of its supporters, the theatre delivered more than 50 access performances last year, ran 990 outreach activities, engaged 15,000 local people, and provided 15 bursary places for its Youth Theatre programme, nurturing the creative talent of tomorrow.

As well as the Gala Performance, the Watermill will also host a special fundraising event, An Audience with John Doyle, on Friday 3 July at 2.30pm. The award-winning director, former Associate Director, and long-time friend of the theatre will return for an intimate conversation about his remarkable career and his recent memoir, Opening Doors: Reimagining the American Musical.

Doyle developed his celebrated 'actor-musician' style during his tenure at the Watermill, with productions including Sweeney Todd and Company transferring to Broadway and earning multiple Tony Awards. His work helped shape the artistic identity for which the theatre is now internationally renowned.

Audiences will have the opportunity to hear Doyle reflect on his 50-year career in theatre, from his early years in the Scottish Highlands to his award-winning success on Broadway. Following the event, Doyle will sign copies of his memoir, with books also available to purchase on the day. All profits from the event will support the Watermill Theatre's ongoing fundraising work.

Together, An Audience with John Doyle and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Gala form a celebratory fundraising weekend, highlighting the Watermill's rich artistic heritage while helping to secure its future as a leading producing theatre and cultural hub for the region.

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