CASES Will Be Performed at The Brit School Next Month

Pioneer Arts Ltd have announced a special student production of CASES taking place at The BRIT School on Tuesday 18th May and Thursday 20th May.

With a total of 4 performances and 25 students, this unique production will feature songs from the recently released CASES Original Studio Cast Recording alongside additional songs from the postponed full production of the musical, to be announced.

CASES features alongside productions of The Last 5 Years and John and Jen as part of the BRIT School Musical Theatre department's three annual final major projects. Featuring Direction by Katy Sechiari (Assistant Director of Musical Theatre, BRIT School) and Musical Direction by Pioneer Arts founder and former BRIT School alumnus Dominic Powell (CASES, The Road to Prominence), this production will mark the first time the full musical is being realised ahead of a postponed professional production, originally set to debut at The Other Palace and to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for CASES are now on sale here: https://linktr.ee/britboxoffice with tickets for other shows in the BRIT School 2021 musical theatre season to be released soon.

Comprised of 'terrific numbers' and 'marvellous compositions' (British Theatre), CASES explores unforeseen circumstances and unexpected crises inspired by journeys and careers within the arts and entertainment industry. Four artists experience the heartbreaks, sacrifices and triumphs during their pursuit of pure artistry as they balance fame with obscurity and try to establish a career amidst the prospect of financial instability.

In a time of global crises, CASES resonates and strikes a new chord with audiences today who follow characters with differing levels of career prospects, juggling life-changing events.