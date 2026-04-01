CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS? Will Come to the Glitch Waterloo

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“Can We Talk About This?” (Work in Progress) by South London comic Fitzgerald Honger will come to the Glitch, Waterloo.

Local South London comedian Fitzgerald Honger navigates a decade he was entirely unprepared for: his 30s.

From the baffling complexity of home ownership to the sudden, haunting realisation that you actually have a favourite spatula, this is an hour of comedy for anyone who is still waiting to feel like a grown up.

With his trademark deadpan wit and sharp observational eye, Can we talk about this? is a loose, live, and slightly cynical interrogation of modern adulthood. Come see the jokes before they’re polished and help Fitz figure out what we should really be talking about.

Brighton Fringe is renowned for championing innovative and emerging voices across comedy, theatre, and the arts. Work-in-progress shows like this one play a vital role in shaping future full-length productions, offering audiences a chance to be part of the journey from idea to finished performance.

Whether you’re a comedy enthusiast or simply curious about the stories we don’t always say out loud, “Can We Talk About This?” promises an engaging, funny, and thought-provoking experience.