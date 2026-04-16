Bryony Kimmings Will Bring BOG WITCH to Storyhouse on UK & Ireland Tour

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Bryony Kimmings will bring her new live autobiographical show Bog Witch to Storyhouse this summer as part of a major tour of UK and Ireland.

The award-winning British playwright and performer will appear on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 July. Tickets are on sale now costing from £30.30 for Storyhouse Members.

The tour follows a critically acclaimed hit London run and a 2026 OffWestEnd (Offie) award nomination for innovation.

As with all the legendary performance artist's previous autobiographical shows, Bog Witch follows a part of Kimmings' real-life story.

Using her trademark mixture of humour and heart, expect excellent storytelling, mystical projections, epic songs and banging sound as she charts her journey uprooting her and her son's life to live in a tumbledown cottage in the wilderness – to plug back into nature as a last-ditch attempt to be happy and sane.

Kimmings explains: “Bog Witch is about being the least likely eco-convert. The last person to let go of their capitalist trappings. It explores what happens when ordering things online, drinking from plastic coffee cups and stuffing my face with Deliveroo no longer brings happiness.

“Beneath all the bought stuff and façade, the endless distraction and dopamine, we find we are sad animals. Animals who have been disconnected from our ecosystems for too long. This is the story not of dropping out, but of plugging back in, and one that changes absolutely everything.”

Bryony Kimmings is a playwright, performer, documentary maker and screenwriter who is inspired by female stories, social taboos and dismantling power structures. Her work is brutally honest, very funny, and often a bit geeky and dangerous.

Stage work includes her plays (as a writer and performer) Sex Idiot, 7 Day Drunk, Credible Likeable Superstar Role Model, Fake It ‘til you Make It and I'm a Phoenix, Bitch.

Her TV and film work includes the documentaries The Sex Clinic (Channel 4) and Opera Mums (BBC Four), and the feature film Last Christmas which she co-wrote with Emma Thompson. A new psychological thriller for BBC One, The Rapture, starring Ruth Madeley and adapted from the bestselling book of the same name by Liz Jensen, is due for broadcast in 2026.

Bog Witch is presented by Avalon and Tellus Studio and is written, performed and directed by Bryony Kimmings.