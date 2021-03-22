Bristol Old Vic Releases Digital Version of PINK MIST for Limited Run

From 22 March, for a limited four-week release, the original 2015 Bristol Old Vic production of Pink Mist will be available on demand. A watershed production for the theatre and its role within its community, it was co-directed by George Mann and John Retallack and brought Owen Sheers' visceral poem about the impact of war on servicemen and their families searingly to life on stage.



Owen Sheers has been recognised as "the war poet of our generation", while his 2011 novel Resistance has been translated into ten languages. His award-winning Pink Mist was the first extended lyric narrative to emerge from the devastating conflict in Afghanistan, and won acclaim for the BBC radio version broadcast in 2014. It was presented for the stage for the first time in this 2015 Bristol Old Vic production.



Drawing upon interviews with soldiers and their families, it excavates the human cost of modern warfare through the lives of three Bristol soldiers and is both a timeless and contemporary story about war's exploitation of youth and the long shadows of its aftermath through individuals, families and their communities. Now, in the 20th anniversary year of the Afghanistan invasion by UK and its allies, this play feels more poignant than ever.



Pink Mist stars Phil Dunster as Arthur (Ted Lasso, Apple TV) who was nominated for an Olivier award for his performance. The cast also includes Erin Doherty (Princess Anne, The Crown) in her first professional stage role alongside Peter Edwards, Rebecca Hamilton, Zara Ramm and Alex Stedman.

