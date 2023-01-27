Bowdonbury Festival is Back in 2023 With Disco Legends Boney M Headlining

Organisers have announced the return of one of Cheshire's fastest growing festivals, Bowdonbury Festival for a third year and their biggest line-up to date.

The weekend of unmissable fun for all the family is being held at the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club near Altrincham with a host of stellar acts and attractions planned to entertain festivalgoers.

The two-day event will return on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May 2023 in the heart of Bowdon and festivalgoers are being promised a memorable experience with a fantastic weekend of evening concerts and a full daytime programme.

This year's event features its biggest headliner to date, BONEY M featuring Maizie Williams will play on the Saturday night, performing all their greatest hits including Rivers of Babylon, Sunny, Rasputin, Brown Girl in the Ring, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker and many more!

This will be the first time ever that the festival features an original artist, with the previous year's being exclusively tributes. Alongside Boney M will be an amazing line-up of local party bands and performers.

The Sunday event features award-winning tributes to The Bee Gees, Elton John, David Bowie and many more, a line up which is sure to get party started and everyone up dancing.

In addition there are some really exciting plans in process for the Sunday working with an iconic Altrincham brand to create a unique festival experience, more will be revealed very soon.

The boutique family festival also features award-winning food, local pop-up artisan stalls, family attractions and main stage entertainment throughout.

Specially selected food outlets at the event includes Wood Fired Pizza, Gourmet Burgers, Crepes, Thai, Indian Street Food, Greek Gyros and much more!

Bowdon Club itself will be operating a range of bars at the event with pop up bars around the site from Pimms and Fizz Bar, Gin Bar and Main bar serving a great festival selection including Lager, Ales, Wines, Spirits, etc.

General entry tickets, weekend passes and Premium Pavilion Pass tickets are all on sale on the Bowdonbury Festival website at www.Bowdonbury.co.uk

The Bowdonbury Festival is organised by Max Eden with all profits going to support local sport projects at the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club.

Organiser Max Eden said: "We have an incredible Festival planned this year, with amazing music, awesome attractions and great pop-ups, working with incredible local businesses to create something unique that champions the local area!

I can't wait for everyone to be able to boogie with disco legends; Boney M and come together as a community and have an incredible weekend!"