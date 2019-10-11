Birmingham Based Elmhurst Ballet School Reaches Out To 'Old Elms' To Attend Alumni Event In London

As Elmhurst Ballet School works towards its 100th anniversary in 2023, the vocational school in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet, is eager to hear from their much-loved alumni, or 'Old Elms' as they are affectionately known. Just a few years away from its milestone celebrations, the Edgbaston, Birmingham based school is keen to collate Elmhurst stories of students past and present. To get the ball rolling, alumni are invited to the school's 'Tea and a Tipple' event at London's legendary The Water Rats on Saturday 16 November 2019.

Elmhurst Ballet School is a world-renowned centre of excellence and prepares talented young dancers aged between 11 and 19 to become the thinking dance professionals of the future. The school nurtures individuality through a holistic approach to training, education and health, which helps students to become independent, collaborative and versatile artists, ready to take their professional places on the world stage.

Year on year, students continue to graduate and perform at home in the UK and across the world. In the last three years alone, alumni have gone on to work with New Adventures; Aalto Ballett Theater, Essen; Atlantic City Ballet, Ailey II, Ajkun Ballet Theatre, and Sarasota Ballet, all in the USA; Birmingham Royal Ballet; Ballet Black; Ballet Cymru; Balletto di Siena in Italy; Ballet Di Catalunya; Ballet Nice Méditerranée; Cork City Ballet; Compagnie Chorégraphique François Mauduit, France; Northern Ballet's professional apprenticeship programme, UK; Estonian National Ballet; Vanemuine Ballet, Estonia; Romanian National Ballet; Tokyo Ballet; Vienna Staatsballett; Vienna Festival Ballet: and Wroclaw Opera Ballet in Poland.

Hosting the event with colleague and 'Old Elm' Dr. Sue Barbour, Jessica Wheeler, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School said: "On behalf of the school, I am very excited to see our wonderful Old Elms in London next month, to find out how everyone is getting on and how their time at Elmhurst helped shape their lives. Our alumni network means a lot to us as it encompasses our history in Camberley and more recent times in Birmingham. We would like as many alumni as possible to join us at the very special event in London and look forward to holding more events as we get closer to our incredible anniversary in 2023."

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tea-and-a-tipple-an-event-for-old-elms-tickets-72372918347





