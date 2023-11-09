Bethnal Green's Town Hall Hotel to Present FUTUREQUEER by Alexis Gregory

On Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st November 2023, critically acclaimed queer theatre-maker Alexis Gregory will bring his new theatre meets stand-up comedy solo show FutureQueer' to the award-winning Bethnal Green's Town Hall Hotel for two special pop-up performances in the hotels' Council Chamber. The show previously sold out its ‘work in progress' performance at Kings Head Theatre this summer, and Town Hall Hotel is thrilled to be hosting FutureQueer as its first show as part of its new event and cultural partnerships programme.

Created and performed by Alexis Gregory, who on the night will be armed with a vintage Donna Summer vinyl, FutureQueer is part theatre, stand-up comedy, DIY queer lecture, pop-culture commentary, and meditation on disco music as a metaphor for queer survival. The performance is set in 2069 where Voguing and lip syncing are categories in the Olympics and there is a statue of George Michael on Hampstead Heath. The show is irreverent and provocative, and it is set to make you laugh, move you and showcase an imagined LGBTQ+ future. The show will also be followed by a post-show Q&A

“I'm really pleased to be performing FutureQueer at the Town Hall Hotel, in the beautiful Council Chamber. The pop-up, DIY queer lecture feel of FutureQueer suits such a space, and I also plan on shaking things up in the Chamber too; the show is pretty wild. I think audiences will really enjoy seeing it in such beautiful surroundings, and I'm really excited to perform it.” Alexis Gregory, Playwright and Performer

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of FutureQueer to launch our new cultural programme. We believe that art has the power to challenge, inspire, and transform, and we are excited to present this play as part of our cultural programme. It is our hope that this production will serve as a catalyst for dialogue and reflection, encouraging audiences to examine their own perspectives and embrace the power of empathy.

Through this programme, we aim to bring together people from all walks of life and create opportunities for cultural exchange, understanding, and appreciation. From art exhibitions and musical performances to film screenings. talks, debates and workshops, our cultural programme will offer something for everyone.

We have collaborated with local, national & international artists, musicians, filmmakers, and cultural organizations to curate a compelling lineup of events that will engage and inspire audiences of all ages. We believe that culture has the power to unite and inspire, and our aim is to foster a stronger sense of community through these events.”

Michael Berg Head of Events & Cultural Partnerships

For FutureQueer bookings,

Ticket prices: £15 (plus booking fee).

Please visit: Click Here

Town Hall Hotel, Patriot Square, Bethnal Green, London, E2 9NF

Doors and drinks open from 6.30pm.

Show starts at 7.30pm

Show ends 8:40pm

Closest tube: Bethnal Green (Central Line)

Main line: Cambridge Heath Road

Recommended 16 years+.

*Contains adult themes / language

For reservations, please contact | reservations@townhallhotel.com / +44 (0)20 8709 4507.

Instagram | @townhallhotel / #townhallhotel

Town Hall website: www.townhallhotel.com/home

About Alexis Gregory

Alexis Gregory is a playwright, performer, director, and producer whose work mostly explores queer themes. Plays include solo self-performed verbatim piece Riot Act (Duchess Theatre - West End / Arcola Theatre / Kings Head Theatre / Turbine Theatre / three UK tours / online screen adaptation, currently screening via Broadway on Demand, stream.theatre, Hackney Empire), 'Safe' (Soho Theatre / London Theatre Workshop / Reading Rep, and directed by Alexis; Norwich Theatre Royal and digital version in association with Hackney Empire, supported by Park Theatre), ‘Sex/Crime' (Soho Theatre / The Glory) and ‘Slap' (Theatre Royal Stratford East / Channel 4 pop-up onsite theatre performance – the channel's first / ‘Concrete', Shoreditch). Additional online directing credits over lockdown also include ‘Declan' (Actors Centre, The Guardian top choice) and ‘Silvertown' (Join the Docks). Alexis is currently developing several new plays including ‘Smoke', ‘Neon Divine' and ‘Instrumental'. His plays have been top picks in Evening Standard, Metro, Sunday Express, Time Out, Attitude magazine, and i-D. He gigs and presents his work at venues as varied as National Theatre Riverside Stage, Science Museum, Soho House, and Heaven nightclub, as well as various UK-wide literary events and festivals. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

Website: www.alexisgregory.co.uk

Twitter: @alexigregory

Instagram: @alexis.gregory